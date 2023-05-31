New study links leg strength to heart health, here are the lower body exercises to try

People with strong legs are less likely to develop heart failure after having a heart attack, suggests new research presented during Heart Failure 2023, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology earlier this month.

Kensuke Ueno and Dr Kentaro Kamiya, researchers in the Department of Rehabilitation at Kitasato University School of Allied Health Sciences in Japan, are the authors of the new research.

They analysed the strength of the quadriceps muscles – in the fronts of the thighs – of 932 people aged 57 to 74 who had been hospitalised because of heart attacks between 2007 and 2020.

The analysis found that those with quads measured as having low strength were more likely to have subsequent heart failure than those with high-strength quads.

“Quadricep strength is easy and simple to measure accurately in clinical practice. Our study indicates that quadricep strength could help to identify patients at a higher risk of developing heart failure after myocardial infarction, who could then receive more intense surveillance,” Ueno said.

The findings have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal. However, Ueno suggests the findings show strength training involving the quadriceps muscles should be recommended for patients who have experienced a heart attack to prevent heart failure.

This isn’t the only benefit to building leg muscles. It also helps to strengthen core muscles, reduce joint pain and alleviate lower back pain. Leg workouts are also known to stimulate the release of hormones such as cortisol, testosterone and human growth hormone, according to a 2015 study in Growth Hormone & IGF Research.

Building leg strength has many benefits especially when it comes to getting older, not just for heart health but also for preventive measures that come with ageing.

“Strengthening the lower body really helps with strengthening your lower back, it strengthens your bones and your joints, especially your knees,” says Marina Makar, corrective exercise specialist, personal trainer and group fitness instructor at Abu Dhabi Country Club.

“With age, you’re bound to lose muscles and get a bit weaker in your bones as your bone density decreases. Bone density is really essential for older people. It increases your athletic performance, it develops a strong core, it prevents a lot of injury.”

For those who are looking for ways to strengthen their legs, here are the essential exercises to try.

Squats

There are many variations of the squat exercise. Lee Hoagland / The National

Squats are one of the most popular leg workouts because they’re the most challenging but also target different areas. For example, there are exercises such as back squats, front squats, goblet squats, sumo squats and more and they all target different muscles in the legs and glutes, adding overall strength to legs.

“Squatting really depends on your stance because it works all muscles of the legs, like your quads and your gluteal muscles like maximus, minimus and medius. If you go in a narrow stance, that works on your quads and if you go wider and wider, it works your gluteal muscles,” says Makar.

Hip bridges

Hip bridges are another exercise that can be used to build strength in legs as they target not only the glutes but calves, hamstrings, lower back and core. Variations include using just body weight or bands or a barbell for a more advance variation. The exercise can also be performed at an angle or on a single leg for an extra challenge.

“Great for working the legs, glutes and lower back. Muscles targeted are hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back muscles, and gluteal muscles – including your gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus,” says Suzi Curtis, master health and wellness trainer in Abu Dhabi.

Lunges

Lunges can be done with body weight or or adjustments such as a barbell or weight plate. Antonie Robertson / The National

Carlos Mendez, a wellness educator in Abu Dhabi, suggests doing lunges because of its variations that can challenge different fitness levels as well as shifting the focus of what body part is being worked on.

“From basic step back lunges for beginners to Bulgarian lunges with weights for advance training, if you want to go beyond that then go for pistol squat,” he says. “Lunges take your focus out of the lower back when doing squats. It brings you attention to a single leg musculature while performing the exercises.”

Lunges work the glutes, hamstrings and quads. They can be done with body weight or adjustments such as a barbell or weight plate. There are also different leg placements that will activate distinct muscles, such as a walking lunge for quads or a curtesy lunge for glutes.

Calf raises

Ashraf Odeh, a personal trainer in Abu Dhabi, says that calves are often ignored when it comes to training but are vital to mobility when building leg strength.

He suggests doing calf raises to strengthen the muscles, which can be done at home. He says that beginners can start by using a table or the back of a chair for support when lifting up on to their toes and back down again for the workout. For more of a boost, being on an elevated surface such as stairs can give more of a stretch to the muscle when lifting up and back down.

“Calves are very important,” he says. “It's going to help you to walk properly, it's going to help you to jump and to run. We call the glutes and the calves the powerhouses. If you want to jump, you need to use your calves. If you want to accelerate or move side-to-side, it's all from the calves.”