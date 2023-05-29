Things to do in the UAE this week: From a film festival to private baking lesson

As another month comes to a close, the events schedule remains jam-packed across the UAE, from an alternative film festival in Abu Dhabi to a balloon and bubble party in Dubai.

The National rounds up seven things you can do in the Emirates from May 29 to June 4.

Monday

Take the little ones to Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village for the Bubbles & Balloons festival.

There will be workshops, live shows and roaming entertainment at this family-friendly festival, where there will also be a huge unicorn sculpture made of more than 30,000 balloons.

Elsewhere, a daily demonstration by Pop the Bubbleman will teach children the art of bubble-making.

Until Saturday; 1pm-9pm; free to enter; Jebel Ali Village, Dubai; 800 332

Tuesday

Catch a screening at Cinemas, an alternative film festival at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Now in its fifth year, the festival showcases regional and international indie talent. The current programme features films telling stories of preservation, family, science, spirituality and community.

On Tuesday, Iranian film Without Her by Arian Vazirdaftari and The Dam by Lebanese director Ali Cherri will be screened.

Until Sunday; from 3pm; daily ticket costs Dh30, festival pass costs Dh150; Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi; tickets.virginmegastore.me

Wednesday

A production of Monty Python's Spamalot is taking place at The Red Theatre at NYU Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The musical, which has been scored by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It features a parody of the Arthurian legend.

It follows King Arthur and his squire on an entertaining adventure, joined by other figures such as Sir Lancelot and the Lady of the Lake.

Until Saturday; 7pm; from Dh65; The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Thursday

Baking enthusiasts and aspiring chefs can sign up for a limited-seat private lesson by H Dubai's pastry chef Heirida Marica on Thursday.

As part of the 90-minute workshop, the chef will share tips and tricks to bake pastry classics including New York cheesecake, apple crumble tart, tiramisu and chocolate fudge cake. A maximum of four people can book the class.

Guests will receive a certification of completion and a copy of the recipes prepped during the session.

Until June 29; from 9.30am; Dh300 per person; Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

At the Dubai Opera, a classical ballet performance telling the story of Aurora from Disney's Sleeping Beauty will be staged on Friday.

It follows Aurora's life, from her birth and the curse of the evil fairy, up to the moment love saves her from eternal slumber, all told through dance and movement. It features the popular score of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Moscow Ballet La Classiquex, known for its extravagant costumes and set designs, is bringing the performance to the opera house.

Friday and Saturday; 7:30pm; from Dh250; Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera; 04 440 8888

Saturday

Abu Dhabi residents can head to the new Waitrose at Khalifa City for an eventful community day.

Guests can take part in flower-planting, canvas-painting, meditation sessions and food sampling, as well as benefit from giveaways at the single-day event. Cookbook author and chef Dalia Dogmoch of Dalia's Kitchen will host live recipe demonstrations as well.

Children can enjoy face painting and a 30-minute magic show.

Saturday; 10am-5pm; free to enter; Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi; waitrose.ae

Sunday

Escape room Prison Island opened in Sharjah this month. Photo: Prison Island

Take family or friends to the newly opened Prison Island at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

The indoor escape room features several themed cells with different challenges for players to enjoy, from puzzles to obstacles.

The Sharjah venue, a spin-off of Prison Island Abu Dhabi, can accommodate up to 120 people at once, while groups of two to six can play a game that lasts from one to three hours.

Open daily; from 10am; from Dh99 for children and Dh129 for adults per hour; Al Zahia, Sharjah; prisonisland.ae