Things to do in the UAE this week: Monster Jam, Jason Manford and Ripe Market

From baby-friendly activities and adult-only comedy shows, to monster trucks, there are a variety of ways to be entertained this week.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from May 8 to 14.

Monday

All you can eat deal at Jehangirs. Photo: Jehangirs

Head to Mughlai restaurant Jehangirs for an all-you-can-eat Kebab Festival.

The Al Mankhool restaurant has curated a Dh69 menu filled with different kebab varieties for both meat eaters and vegetarians. Eat your fill of hariyali chicken tikka, achaari paneer tikka and bharwan aloo to name a few.

Until June 20; noon-4pm; Dh69 per person; Al Mankhool, Dubai; 04 591 6167

Tuesday

Take babies and toddlers, from eight months to five years old, to the Al Barari playground for a messy-play class.

At the hour-long guided session, little ones and parents will be encouraged to reconnect with nature. The class is designed to promote social skills and help with speech, motor and cognitive development.

Tickets provide an additional hour of playground access, which features a small pool and a splash pad.

Until May 31; 9am-11am; from Dh115; Al Barari, Dubai; albarariplayground.com

Wednesday

Billionaire Dubai is running a new show. Photo: Billionaire

“A shot of adrenalin” is how Dubai dinner-show venue Billionaire at Taj Dubai describes its latest act.

It features an aerial sword swallower and a knife-throwing duo, as well as new singing and dancing routines, while guests can enjoy an array of food options, from Italian to Asian.

Until May 31; from 9pm; from Dh600; Business Bay, Dubai; 056 678 3357

Thursday

Dial it down on Thursday by visiting a new exhibition at Firetti Contemporary gallery at Dubai's Alserkal Avenue.

Titled An Odyssey of Identity, the exhibition features the works of six artists who explore the nature of identity and what shapes people's individuality.

Boris Anje, for example, explores black bodies and culture through paintings of stylish young men and women of African descent. Christine Nyatho uses the Moon and its symbolism to represent how culture and beliefs shape identities.

Until July 5; 11am-7pm; free entry; Al Quoz, Dubai; 04 546 2276

Friday

British stand-up comic Jason Manford is performing at the capital's Auditorium, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, on Friday.

The comedian is known for his quips about family, fatherhood and daily life growing up in northern England. Aside from doing comedy, Manford also stars in stage plays, as well as television and radio shows.

Friday; 8.30pm; from Dh195; Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Saturday

An artisanal soap and body products stall in at Ripe's Al Maryah pop-up. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Head to Festival Plaza mall in Jebel Ali Village on Saturday for the indoor season of the Ripe Market.

The pop-up, which features home-grown vendors of food and crafts, is taking over the mall's community entrance every Saturday until September 30.

Ripe, which recently closed its outdoor market in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is known for bringing together local businesses offering everything from homeware, clothes and jewellery to exciting food concepts.

Every Saturday until September 30; 10am-9pm; free entry; Jebel Ali Village, Dubai; ripeevents.com/ripe-market

Sunday

Sunday marks the final day of the high-octane Monster Jam event at Etihad Arena.

It is a major Middle East comeback for the global event, which was last staged in Abu Dhabi in 2013. It features monster trucks defying the laws of physics, and going head-to-head in a series of different competitions, from races to freestyle contests.

Saturday and Sunday; from 1pm; from Dh240; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net