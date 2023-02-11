Daz Festival returns to Al Ain with art, music, games and more

Nature is the inspiration and theme for this year's Daz Festival, which has returned to Al Ain.

The 10-day event, which is taking place at Al Jahili Park until February 19, features a programme of entertainment such as live music, art installations and interactive games. There are also food trucks on-site, as well as a pop-up from Saint Aymes, a London cafe.

An art installation titled Pyramid Sphere by visual artist Cyril Lancelin makes its UAE debut at the festival. It features geometric shapes that expand to form pyramids. Visitors can go inside the sphere through a tunnel to view the outside world through it, but has no clear entrance or exit and is meant to engage visitors by questioning their built environment.

Cyril Lancelin's Pyramid Sphere at the Daz Festival. Photo: Daz Festival

There’s also Dazzle Haus, meant for those who are looking to take an Instagrammable photo or two. It has five rooms that features differing backdrops such as caves, sea plants, creatures and an underwater world — all tied to the event’s theme of nature. Organisers say that “each room in this space is inspired by the earth, setting the mood and vibe of your colourful, unexpected journey.”

There is also a jungle-themed escape room, as well as Versus, a collaborative virtual reality game that has players dive into the ancient Egyptian underworld and use archery skills to win. There is also the Daz Arcade that has pinball, foosball and pool tables.

Meanwhile, youngsters can visit the children’s wooden play park that has slides and swings. The Oasis Play Park is another artistic playground with interactive and colourful animal sculptures that double as slides, carousels and see-saws.

Tickets start at Dh25 online or Dh30 at the door. More information at www.dazfestival.ae