World's first Real Madrid theme park coming to the UAE

With football fever reaching a crescendo, fans of the sport have a lot to look forward to even after the World Cup in Qatar draws to a close.

Dubai Parks and Resorts has signed a deal with Real Madrid, one of the world's biggest and most successful clubs.

The unique theme park, set to open next year, will be dedicated to all things Real Madrid, including its spirit, players and decorated history — their remarkable 14 European Cup wins is one of their many records.

Visitors can enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive and playable experiences, and memorabilia inspired by the culture of the team named by Fifa as the Best Club of the 20th century.

While the venue's design is still being finalised, it is set to include a museum and roller coasters and other rides, alongside food and drink outlets, merchandise stores and football games for fans of all ages.

“We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai's thriving entertainment and leisure offer,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

“Real Madrid is a megastar of world football, with an unmatched track record and millions of supporters from every corner of the planet. We look forward to engaging sports fans, families and children and supporting an active youth community across the UAE.”

The theme park is set to open at the end of next year.,

Until then, supporters can visit dedicated fan zones in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that are screening World Cup matches live from Sunday until December 18.

