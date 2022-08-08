McGettigan's to host World Cup fan zone in Dubai

Popular Irish pub chain McGettigan's will be adding to football fever in Dubai, with a Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zone at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Fanzone by McGettigan's will run from November 21 until December 18 — the duration of the football tournament.

Organisers say the UAE’s largest TV screen will be installed at the venue, allowing fans to watch the on-pitch action from locations across the park.

It will cost Dh50 to enter the venue and that is fully redeemable against food and drinks.

The Dubai Media City Amphitheatre is a popular venue. Photo: Arabian Radio Network

As well as showing games, the venue will host live music and family-friendly activities. Several seating options will be available, including VIP booths and picnic tables.

There will also be a dedicated family zone, with picnic benches, different food and drinks options and more screens to watch the games.

McGettigan's pub. The brand is bringing a fan zone experience to the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Photo: McGettigan's

As the football tournament is running into December, there will also be a festive theme at the Winterfest Zone. Startingon November 24 with a Christmas tree-lighting event, there will be a snow park, skating rink, festive market, Santa’s grotto Christmas jumper party and festive movie nights.

The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 21, with the group stages running until December 2. The final 16 round will take place from Saturday to Tuesday, December 3-6 and the quarter-finals will be held on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 13 and 14, and the final on Sunday, December 18.

The tournament's opening game is Senegal versus Netherlands at 2pm (GST) on Monday, November 21. The following games that day are England versus Iran at 5pm; Qatar versus Ecuador at 8pm; and USA versus Wales at 11pm.

Fanzone by McGettigan's; Monday, November 21 until Sunday, December 18; entry is Dh50; mcgettigans.com