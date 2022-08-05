Chillout Ice Lounge in Dubai celebrates 15th anniversary with new summer deals

Big plans are afoot at Chillout Ice Lounge as it marks its 15th birthday.

While a major refurbishment is being chalked out, its first since it opened in June 2007, franchise deals are also on the horizon. New locations could be coming to other parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to its manager Parvinder Singh.

To mark the landmark anniversary this summer, the venue is also offering deals for all.

A family of four can enter for Dh190 including rental of warm clothing, with the voucher fully redeemable on drinks and barbecue chicken skewers. The family pass is normally priced at Dh240. An adult pass, which usually costs Dh80, is down to Dh60, too. It also includes use of clothing as well as being redeemable on food and drink.

Chillout Ice Lounge is located in Times Square Centre, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Spread across 213 square metres and set at -6ºC, Chillout Ice Lounge was the Middle East's first sub-zero lounge. Furnished with sculptures, seats and tables made out of ice, visitors receive a complimentary welcome drink when they enter. They can also purchase tea and coffee as well as a signature hot chocolate drink. Food options include a selection of sandwiches, wraps and cakes.

"We've deliberately made the food and drink menu small, as you can imagine things get cold pretty fast," Singh says.

A major redesign of Chillout Ice Lounge is being planned, which was delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The food offering at the lounge is deliberately kept small, because things get cold fast. Antonie Robertson / The National

"Now, our first priority is to get back to the levels we were before the pandemic when we did the best financially. Then we have major plans for redesigning the whole space in terms of the look and feel. We haven't changed much since we opened in 2007," Singh says.

The designs and patterns in the lounge are carved by in-house staff members who work with huge ice blocks, he explains. Sculptures last about nine months while the smaller ones last around four months and touch-ups are done once every 10 to 14 days.

More than 150 tonnes of ice have been used so far, while more than 600,000 guests have visited the family-friendly attraction since its opening.

Chillout Ice Lounge has been able to thrive all these years because of its novelty factor, Singh says.

"There have been similar concepts but they have not been able to sustain it. There's no other place like this," he says. "We've managed to keep going mostly because of the patronage of UAE residents and visitors, mostly from Saudi Arabia. And, we've been hugely successful as a family concept and are very popular with children."

