Cafe staffed with working magicians to open in Dubai

Diners will be able to order a sandwich and coffee with a side of close-up magic when Brown Bear Magic Cafe opens in Dubai this year.

The people behind Brown Bear, the region's largest online magic shop, have decided to branch out with a cafe in Jumeirah Road, where the staff are all practising magicians.

Brown Bear Magic Shop opened in Dubai in 2020 and sells props and essentials to pull off tricks, leather-bound goods and books.

"We are pretty much the only magic shop in the region and this year we will be opening as a small cafe and shop in Jumeirah 1," founder Dmitry Kostyaev tells The National, before wishing us a "magical day ahead".

"We hope to make a small, intimate venue where folks can experience a cosy atmosphere and see some close-up magic and illusion for themselves paired with some quality artisan coffee and great food."

The cafe's interiors are moody, with dark wood finishes and red brick walls lined with bookshelves. Chandeliers hang from the ceilings to provide dim lighting to maintain the mysterious ambience.

Customers will be able to order artisan coffee from local roaster Raw Coffee Company, alongside a selection of salads, wraps and sandwiches.

The staff will dazzle guests with their tricks and illusions, while the store will also feature puzzles and brain teasers for budding magicians.

The new venue will be based at The Village Mall and doors are set to open in September, with a grand opening planned for October.

Restaurant boom in Dubai and a host of 'firsts'

This is one of many new food and beverage outlets opening up in Dubai over the next few months, as the restaurant business is booming in the emirate.

Most recently, Dusit Thani Dubai announced the opening of the city's "first non-alcoholic bar", NoLo, which is a portmanteau of the phrases "no alcohol" and "low worries". The venue has opened on the hotel's 24th floor, replacing the trendy watering hole Another Bar, and aims to cater to the health-conscious and "mindful drinkers".

On the menu are classics, as well as some signature mixes, but are all "zero-proof" or without a trace of alcohol. This includes drinks such as lavender bees knees royale, immune highball, smoked honeycomb old fashion, Sicilian spritz and spice date espresso martini. All drinks are concocted with products from Lyre's, the UK brand known for its alcohol-free classic spirits and wines.

The UAE's "first dine-in Ukrainian restaurant" will also open in Dubai in September, at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

While you might find the odd bowl of borscht at Russian-Uzbek spots around Dubai, there is no dedicated Ukrainian restaurant serving the country's national dish.

Yoy will specialise in dishes created using fire-cooking techniques — think smoking, roasting, grilling and flame-frying.

Yoy is a minimalist restaurant and chefs will cook its dishes on a wood-burning oven called a pich. Photo: Yoy

Executive chef Pavlo Moroz will run an open kitchen centred around a pich. This wood-burning oven is considered the heart of a traditional Ukrainian home and is typically used for both keeping warm and cooking hearty meals with a smoked flavour.