One-day flash sale with up to 90 per cent off to take place at The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall is hosting a one-day flash sale as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Taking place on Saturday, the mega sale will feature deals and discounts with up to 90 per cent off on clothing, accessories, beauty, gadgets and more.

In addition to the one-day sale, DSF Daily Surprises has also returned. The campaign will run until January 27, meaning that shoppers keen for a good bargain can keep a close eye on Instagram by following @styledbydubai or visit the DSF website to get a preview of the day’s deal 24 hours beforehand.

Now in its 27th year, DSF will run until the end of January.

Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off

On December 15, the festival opened with a concert performance by Emirati-Yemeni pop star Balqees Fathi and Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki at Burj Park, with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Balqees Fathi performs at the Dubai Shopping Festival opening at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National

Also setting the tone for the event were a plethora of performance artists, augmented reality stage shows, dancing fountains and a vibrant light show at Burj Khalifa, proving that DSF has evolved to become so much more than a retail event.

This year, for instance, shoppers and visitors to the various participating malls and outlets across Dubai can also enjoy daily fireworks displays, outdoor markets, pop-up dining venues and a number of other live concerts for the 47-day duration of DSF.

"Over the years, DSF has played a significant role in growing Dubai’s reputation as one of the best cities to live in, work and visit by showcasing its breadth of offers from shopping and cultural experiences to world-class dining and entertainment," said Ahmed AlKhaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

"This year, the packed calendar of DSF events not only demonstrates our ability to safely welcome visitors from across the world, but supports domestic tourism and further strengthens our position as a global retail destination."