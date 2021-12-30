Farmers' market returns to Abu Dhabi's Deerfields Mall after two-year hiatus

Those looking to shop locally in Abu Dhabi will get a chance to do so with the return of the farmers' market at Deerfields Mall.

After a two-year hiatus, the event, which hosts more than 20 local farmers will return, and is scheduled to run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 31.

Expect to find home-grown fruits and vegetables, as well as stalls that sell locally made handicrafts and accessories.

Shop for home-grown produce at the Farmers' Market. Photo: Deerfields Mall

To celebrate the relaunch of the market, there will be live entertainment this Friday and Saturday.

Children can also get in on the fun by enjoying activities hosted on site, including games as well as giant bouncy castles until Monday, January 31.

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing back the Farmers' Market after its success in 2019,” said Mohammed Al Haj, chief executive of Deerfields Mall. "As a mall situated in the heart of the Deerfields community we pride ourselves on developing initiatives that engage the residents of surrounding areas as well as giving back to those who continue to serve us and Abu Dhabi.

“Locally grown and sourced products are important to Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals, and we are grateful we can play a role with the Farmers' Market. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The market will be open from 4pm to 10pm. Al Hosn green pass is required for entry into the mall and visitors will go through a temperature screening to enter. Face masks and social distancing are required.