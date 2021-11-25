Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks: all the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah displays

National Day celebrations are set to be more spectacular than ever this year, as the UAE marks its Golden Jubilee.

Skies across the Emirates will light up across National Day weekend, with plenty of firework displays scheduled to see the anniversary in with a bang.

Here is where to watch them:

Dubai

There will be fireworks at The Pointe to mark National Day. Reuters

There will be a number of firework displays taking place across Dubai over the National Day weekend. Residents and visitors can head to The Pointe and Atlantis, The Palm on Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, La Mer and Burj Al Arab, where they can catch three back-to-back displays taking place at 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on December 2 and 3, marking the momentous moment in UAE history.

There will also be firework displays taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai during all four days of the National Day holiday, between December 1 and 4. The displays will take place each day at Al Wasl Avenue at 8pm.

Abu Dhabi

National Day fireworks will take place at Abu Dhabi's Corniche. Silvia Razgova / The National

The capital will be marking National Day with firework displays across the city. On December 2, there will be a show at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche and Yas Island, as well as in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, all taking place at 9pm.

Al Maryah Island will be hosting displays on December 2 and 3, both taking place at 9pm.

There will also be a display at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on December 2 at 8pm.

Sharjah

Sharjah will be marking National Day early with celebrations taking place from November 26 to 29. Events will take place in Kalba, Al Bataeh and Wadi Al Helo. Fireworks will be visible on November 26 at Kalba, kicking off at 4pm with the staging of a National Operetta. There will then be a classic car parade, before fireworks light up the night sky.