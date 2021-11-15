10 things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: meet an astronaut and watch Atif Aslam live

With 192 pavilions, myriad exhibitions, hundreds of restaurants and non-stop activities, there are experiences for every taste at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Each week, we give you a round-up of some of the coolest happenings not to miss at the world's fair. This week is Tolerance & Inclusivity Week at Expo 2020, with various events centred on giving platforms to new voices as well as promoting a culture of tolerance and mutual understanding.

Here are our top picks:

1. Be part of a Guinness World Records attempt

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu federation and the Brazil Pavilion – which is also celebrating Brazil Country Day on Monday – will attempt to break the record for the largest jiu-jitsu lesson. The current record is held by Abu Dhabi, where more than 2,481 participants took part in a lesson in 2015 as part of the inaugural UAE National Sports Day.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Monday, November 15

Time: 4.30pm arrival

2. Meet astronaut Charlie Duke

Charlie Duke, the 10th and youngest man to walk on the moon at age 36, was in control of Houston Centre as Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Be inspired by how he was also there for Apollo 16’s historic mission (he drove the lunar rover!).

The astronaut last week met Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut to go to space, during a visit to Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Listen to his talk as he shares his insights on the future.

Where: The Bowl in Alif, Mobility Pavilion

When: Monday, November 15

Time: 8pm

3. Axis Dance performance

The acclaimed contemporary dance company made up of disabled and non-disabled dancers are a Cultural Performer Act for the US Pavilion. For Tolerance & Inclusivity Week, catch them at various locations around Expo 2020 Dubai as they present different productions.

Where: Sun Stage, Opportunity Zone

When: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 3.30pm and 7pm

4. Firdaus Orchestra returns

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Indian film composer AR Rahman at the debut of the Firdaus Orchestra on the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai with a tribute to space explorers. Khushnum Bhandari/The National

Catch the pioneering women’s musical ensemble developed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai under the leadership of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The orchestra, which made its debut at the world fair in October, will return for a performance this week.

Drawn from 23 countries, the in-house orchestra is conducted by Yasmina Sabbah, with the performance featuring western classical, traditional Arabic music as well as Hindustani classical vocalists.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 7pm

5. Atif Aslam live

It will be the Pakistani pop star's turn to rock Expo 2020 this week. The celebrated singer is well known for bridging the cultural gap between Pakistan and India by contributing to Bollywood with hit songs such as Tere Bin and Jeena Jeena. Fans at the concert can expect to hear popular numbers including Woh Lamhe, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi from the Bollywood film Baaghi 2.

Fans are advised to arrive early.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Wednesday, November 17

Time: 9pm

6. New Zealand's Te Aratini Festival of Indigenous and Tribal Ideas

Te Aratini, led by the New Zealand Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will celebrate indigenous and tribal ideas. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Starting Wednesday, New Zealand Pavilion's three-day event will host a variety of talks and performances that will showcase the traditional customs of indigenous peoples. Put together in collaboration with various other country pavilions, including the UAE, Australia, Canada, the US, Malaysia, Paraguay and Panama, the festival’s line-up will feature workshops and talks that centre on themes of commerce, culture, community and conservation of indigenous people.

Speakers include UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues chairwoman Anne Nuorgam; award-winning playwright Kevin Loring; Maori entrepreneur Billie Jo Hohepa-Ropiha; chairman of the Global Indigenous Languages Caucus, Dr Richard A Grounds; and Sarawakian sape artiste, Alena Murang.

Entry to the talks are free, but pre-registration is a must on nzatexpo.govt.nz.

Where: Various locations

When: From Wednesday, November 17

Time: Various

7. World Youth Orchestra performance

Representing young musicians from five continents, the World Youth Orchestra will present a special production called Le Due Lune (The two moons), based on the One Thousand and One Nights.

The orchestra was appointed a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2002 and was awarded the Medal and Silver Plaque of the President of the Italian Republic in 2003.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Thursday, November 18

Time: 8.30

8. Mindy Woods at Australia's Celebrity Chef Programme

Each month throughout Expo 2020, the Australia Pavilion is hosting celebrity chefs who demonstrate and share their passion and skills with the world. Events include live cooking demonstrations, interactive cooking workshops, VIP dinner events and walking tasting tours. Chefs design their very own Menu of the Month, to be served within the pavilion's VIP function area.

This week, it's the turn of Mindy Woods, an aboriginal Bundjalung chef and former MasterChef Australia finalist, who is known for her passion for native food and sustainability. She will be hosting two cooking demos in the forecourt area of the pavilion.

Where: Australia Pavilion

When: Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20

Time: 5pm on both days

9. Mbokka Project on stage

Comprising seven musicians from four countries, this multicultural band is known for their musical medley as they perform Berber and Arabic music mixed with African rhythms. Hailing from Morocco, Mali, Senegal and Ivory Coast, Mbokka means kinship in the Wolof language. Catch the group's performance live at Expo 2020 this week in a performance called A Moment of Gathering.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Friday, November 19

Time: 9pm

10. Jesus Carmona flamenco dance performance

The choreographer and principal dancer of the Spanish National Ballet will take the stage with a flamenco show which will attempt to answer the question: does dance movement have a gender? Carmona's show, El Salto, is a co-production between Sadler's Wells Theatre, Seville Flamenco Biennial and the Flamenco Festival.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Saturday, November 20

Time: 8pm

Entry to all events is included in the Expo 2020 Dubai ticket price unless specifically stated. Times are subject to change

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures of Usain Bolt running for charity at Expo 2020 Dubai last week: