The 19 best pool and beach club deals in Dubai

Hotels in Dubai began to reopen swimming pools on Friday, June 12, after more than two months of closures.
Pools in hotels, health clubs and residential buildings are now able to operate, as well as Dubai's water parks. However, pool parties and large social gatherings are not permitted.
Temperature checks must be carried out for anyone wishing to use a pool, and social-distancing measures still apply, with a two-metre gap required at all times. Groups must not exceed five.
The capacity for all in-resort pools will remain limited to one person per four square metres. All guests will also be required to bring their own towels, and changing facilities remain out of action.
Following the announcement, a number of Dubai’s biggest hotels confirmed they have opened up pools to residents: you don't need to be staying at the hotel to take a dip. Fitness centres have started to reopen swimming pools, too.
So, if you fancy cooling off with a dip, here is where to go …
Andreea's Beach Club
Newly renovated Andreea's Beach Club, located at the Habtoor Grand Resort, is back up and running and offering pool access for visitors. On weekdays, guests will be required to spend a minimum of Dh200, while at weekends, minimum spend will be Dh250. It is also operating a ladies' day on Thursdays and Saturdays, priced at Dh125 for a selection of light bites and drinks.
Rixos Premium JBR
Rixos Premium JBR is offering guests pool and beach access from Dh50 per day, fully redeemable on food and drinks. From Sunday to Thursday, guests can enjoy access to the infinity pool and swim-up bar for that price, while at weekends, it will cost Dh100, also fully redeemable on food and drink. Sunloungers are available on a first come, first served basis, and guests are reminded to bring their own towels.
Jumeirah Hotels
To welcome guests back, Jumeirah Group has launched a special package at four of its hotels – Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel – where guests can spend the day soaking up the sun and enjoying a dip.
At Jumeirah Al Qasr, starting from Dh395 per person, guests can enjoy the two-kilometre stretch of private beach, as well as day access to a hotel room and the newly added Celeste, a 22-metre infinity pool.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is inviting guests to spend a day at its Royal Residences, including full access to the Lagoon pool from 10am to 7pm, private beach and dining at Plaj restaurant. Starting from Dh1,499 per day for up to 10 guests, the offer also includes Dh500 worth of food and drink credit, in addition to a 30 per cent saving on selected house beverages.
Jumeirah Creekside Hotel’s two-tier swimming pool is now open and guests can purchase a weekday pass for Dh100, while weekend passes will cost Dh150, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.
Meanwhile, at Jumeirah Al Naseem, weekday daycation packages start at Dh395 per person, offering access to the pool and two-kilometre private beach, while weekend passes are Dh495 per person. Up to two additional children are also welcome for a supplementary fee of Dh95 per child.
Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has launched a new day pass deal to celebrate the reopening of its pool. The daycation deal includes both pool and beach access for Dh129 per adult, which is fully redeemable on food and drink across the hotel’s dining venues including Wavebreaker, Mango Tree Thai Bistro and McGettigan’s JBR.
Drift Beach
The pool at Drift Beach is now open. Weekday passes cost Dh150 per person, while on weekends, entrance will cost Dh200. Booking in advance is recommended to guarantee a spot. All guests will be required to bring their own towels and follow strict social distancing measures.
Cove Beach
Cove Beach’s three pools are now open for guests to enjoy. Open daily from 10am, Cove is offering weekday pool access for Dh200, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. On weekends, Dh100 is redeemable. Its Wednesday ladies day is also back, costing Dh149 including unlimited drinks. Booking in advance is a must, and guests are reminded to bring their own towels.
Caesars Bluewaters Dubai
Caesars Bluewaters Dubai has launched a new day pass deal to celebrate the reopening of its Neptune Pool, starting at Dh150 per person on weekdays, with Dh100 redeemable against food and drink. Weekend day passes cost Dh245 per person, with Dh150 in credit to spend on lunch and refreshments. And for those looking for a little more privacy, pool or beach-side cabanas are available from Dh600 from Sunday to Thursday and Dh800 on Fridays and Saturdays. Each cabana can host a maximum of five people.
Mandarin Oriental Jumeira
This ultra-luxe hotel has a day pass offer at the moment, but it's only available on weekdays and booking is essential, so that they can keep track of numbers.
For Dh500, you can access the pool and beach at the Jumeirah resort, and you'll get a Dh200 credit to spend on food and beverage.
The access is from 9am to sunset, and guests should bring their own towel (as well as wear a mask and gloves when arriving).
Fitness First
The swimming pools have now reopened at the Fitness First branches in Burjuman, Uptown Mirdiff, Mirdiff City Centre, The Lakes, Town Centre and Mudon.
Al Manzil and Dubai Media City remain closed.
You should bring your own towel and book before you go. While day passes used to be available for some branches, currently only members can visit and use the pools.
Atlantis, The Palm
Guests at Atlantis, The Palm will be able to enjoy use of its Royal Pool from Friday, June 12. White Beach will also reopen its pool from Friday, allowing visitors to taking a dip while overlooking the Palm. Friday passes cost Dh300, which is redeemable of food and drink. It will also be hosting a Saturday brunch starting at Dh299.
The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Set against the towering backdrop of Dubai Marina, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s pool is a longtime favourite with Instagram fans. Weekend pool and beach passes cost Dh250, with Dh100 redeemable on food and drink. Weekday passes are Dh200.
Zero Gravity
One of Dubai’s most famous pools has reopened. The Skydive Dubai hotspot will be open from 10am, with sun loungers available on a first come, first serve basis. Weekend entry costs Dh150, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. Weekday entry is Dh100.
Barasti
Barasti has reopened its pool. Posting to Instagram on Thursday, it said, "Here's the news you've all been waiting for... We are opening our pool tomorrow. Reservations are not needed and Barasti's safety guidelines to be followed strictly." The spot offers free entry to both its pool and beach, however, it has imposed a two-hour limit on pool use. It will be open from 10am.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Sofitel Dubai The Palm has reopened its adult pools for hotel guests and visitors. The resort is currently offering a daycation package costing Dh400 for two adults, giving access to the hotel’s pool and beach, a hotel room to change and cool off in, and 30 per cent off at its restaurants and bars. Children’s pools remain closed.
Habtoor Grand Resort
The Jumeirah Beach hotel has reopened its pool for hotel guests, and is also offering day passes for visitors who wish to take a dip. A day pass will cost Dh105, and will give you access to the pool and private beach. Prices are the same for weekends and weekdays.
