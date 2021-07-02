TikTok to allow users to post longer videos of up to three minutes

The TikTok-minute is getting longer. The popular video sharing app announced it will now allow users to post videos up to three minutes long, extending the existing 60-second limit.

In a blog post announcing the move on Thursday, TikTok product manager Drew Kirchhoff said the decision was based on feedback they have received from users.

“We often hear from creators that they'd love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools,” he said. “With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.”

TikTok initially allowed users to record and post 15-second clips, which it extended to a minute.

Longer videos will pave the way for “even richer storytelling and entertainment,” Kirchhoff said, also saying that the app has been trialling the new format with select users.

“We’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format. Creators are already well-versed in weaving multi-part stories together. With longer videos, [they] will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content with the flexibility of a bit more space.”

The updates will roll out over the coming weeks to everyone on TikTok, Kirchhoff said. Once the service is ready, users will get a notification of its availability.

Owned by Chinese internet giant Bytedance, TikTok was the most downloaded app in 2020, according to appfigures, and has been downloaded more than 2 billion times.

TikTok's latest announcement comes a day after Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the photo-sharing app would soon begin experimenting with making short, entertaining videos a more central part of the Instagram experience.

“Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now. TikTok is huge. YouTube is even bigger,” he said.