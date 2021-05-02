Princess Charlotte celebrates sixth birthday as new picture released by royal family

Britain's royal family released a photograph on Saturday of a smiling Princess Charlotte, one of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, the day before the princess celebrates her sixth birthday.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne and is the only daughter of Prince William, the queen's grandson, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Scroll through the gallery below of Princess Charlotte over the years:

In the picture, Charlotte is shown wearing a blue dress with a pink floral pattern and pink buttons, and she stands with her arms stretched out and her hair falling over her shoulders, smiling at the camera. The dress is by London designer Rachel Riley who has dressed the young royal and her siblings in the past.

The photograph was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer and a patron of The Royal Photographic Society, on Saturday in Norfolk, eastern England, where the family currently live.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today," the royal family posted on its social media pages, along with the image.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈



📸 The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/tBPXrv2CJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 1, 2021

It's not yet clear how Princess Charlotte will celebrate her birthday. In 2020, on her fifth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared pictures of Charlotte helping pack and deliver food parcels and homemade pasta to locals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday released a video to mark a decade since their wedding.

The highly stylised clip, by London filmmaker Will Warr, is set against the sound of gentle guitar strings, and showed the royals with their three children walking across a windswept beach, running through their expansive garden and toasting marshmallows over an open fire.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” they wrote in a message accompanying the footage. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”

The couple married in 2011 after an eight-year relationship that began while they were at university.

Charlotte was born in London on May 2, 2015, and is William and Kate's second child. Charlotte's elder brother, Prince George, was born in July 2013 and her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge through the years:

_____________

Read more:

[ Tributes to Prince William and Kate Middleton on 10th wedding anniversary ]

[ Prince William and Kate celebrate a decade of marriage with new photos ]

_____________

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



The Cockroach (Vintage) Ian McEwan



Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

The Disaster Artist Director: James Franco Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan Four stars

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')