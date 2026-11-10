Historic Abu Dhabi Police Porsche restored nearly 50 years after royal escort duty

A Porsche police car used to escort the UK's Queen Elizabeth II during her first state visit to the UAE in 1979 has been restored to driving condition, complete with its original green-and-white design and painted police markings.

The Porsche 924, described by the marque and Abu Dhabi Police as the first sports car to join the UAE Federal Police fleet, underwent several months of work aimed at restoring it as closely as possible to its 1979 condition.

It was formally handed back to Abu Dhabi Police at Al Maqtaa Museum on Monday. The restored car will make its first public appearance at the Icons of Porsche festival at The Square in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba area on November 21 and 22, before returning to the museum.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with Queen Elizabeth II in 1979. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nah…

Long before performance cars became a familiar feature of police fleets in the UAE, the 924 was brought into service for a state visit that came little more than seven years after the UAE was founded.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, received Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after they travelled to the Gulf aboard the royal yacht Britannia in 1979.

"The Porsche 924 represents an important chapter in the history of Abu Dhabi Police and the development of our vehicle fleet," said Lt Col Ali Al Hammadi, head of the police legacy department at Abu Dhabi Police.

The Porsche 924 escorted Queen Elizabeth during her official visit in the UAE. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: The Porsche 924 escorted Queen Elizabeth during her official…

"It connects the Porsche brand with the early years of the UAE and a significant moment in the country's history," said Saeed Al Dhaheri, managing director of Ali & Sons Investments. "Our team has approached its restoration with great care and attention to detail, ensuring that its original character and historical significance are preserved for future generations."

Bringing back its 1979 appearance

The restoration, carried out by the Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, involved stripping the exterior back to its bare metal, before repainting it in its original petroleum green and white police livery.

The months-long restoration was carried out by the Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: The months-long restoration was carried out by the Porsche C…

Its markings were recreated with painted lettering rather than modern decals, preserving a detail of the car’s original appearance. The roof-mounted siren and light box were also restored, while its exterior trim, seals and weatherstripping were refurbished or replaced.

Although the engine block remained in good condition, other mechanical components needed attention to make the car driveable. Fuel lines, coolant hoses, belts and braking components were refurbished or replaced, while the underbody was cleaned, inspected and repaired.

Inside, the seats were dismantled so damaged fabric could be replaced with original Porsche upholstery sourced from Germany. The leather was preserved where possible, while the dashboard, carpets and interior trim were also restored.

The historic Abu Dhabi Police Porsche 924 has been restored to driving condition. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: The historic Abu Dhabi Police Porsche 924 has been restored …

"When we uncovered the significance of this Porsche 924 and its role with Abu Dhabi Police during the 1979 royal visit, we knew its story deserved to be preserved for future generations," said Patrick Wolfram, aftersales manager at the Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

"Authenticity guided every decision. Wherever possible, original components were retained and restored, while details such as the police markings were faithfully recreated using painted signage rather than modern decals."

The vehicle has been restored. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: The vehicle has been restored. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dha…

A place in Porsche’s history

The restoration also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s transaxle models, a line that began with the launch of the 924 in 1976.

The layout placed the engine at the front and the gearbox and differential at the rear to help distribute weight between the two ends of the car. The 924 remained in production until 1988, with the 928, 944 and 968 also forming part of Porsche’s transaxle range.

The restoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s transaxle models. Photo: Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Show caption: The restoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of Porsc…

That anniversary will be featured at this year’s Icons of Porsche festival, where visitors will be able to see the restored police car before it takes up residence at Al Maqtaa Museum, one of Abu Dhabi’s earliest police sites.