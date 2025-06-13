Toyota unveils first Land Cruiser Hybrid with 457hp and 790Nm of torque

Toyota’s first Land Cruiser Hybrid has arrived in the UAE, making its regional debut ahead of a global unveiling.

The new SUV model has more power, improved response and greater efficiency. Under the hood is a 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine paired with a parallel hybrid system, producing 457hp and 790Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Land Cruiser from Toyota to date.

The Land Cruiser Hybrid is available in the VXR and GR-S trims. The VXR features newly designed Hybrid Jet Black bumpers, while both models carry Hybrid Beyond Zero badging on the rear and 457TT branding on the sides. It starts at Dh389,900.

Toyota's first Land Cruiser was released in 1951. Photo: Al-Futtaim Toyota

The hybrid setup delivers a 20 per cent increase in torque and a 40 per cent improvement in accelerator response compared to traditional powertrains.

Toyota reportedly tested the Land Cruiser Hybrid in a range of real-world conditions, including the UAE’s deserts, mudflats and mountainous landscapes. It says the hybrid system was built with reliability in mind, meaning that even if the hybrid unit fails, the vehicle can still run on the combustion engine.

The battery area has also been waterproofed to protect the vehicle’s off-roading ability, allowing it to tackle things such as river crossings. Electric Power Steering has been added as well, improving low-speed manoeuvrability, steering precision and control in off-road settings. It also has a built-in 1,500W AC inverter output, allowing direct access to household-grade power (220V), which can be helpful during outdoor activities.

The car's battery area has also been waterproofed to protect the vehicle’s off-roading ability. Photo: Al-Futtaim Toyota

“Since its original launch in 2021, the fully remodelled Land Cruiser 300 Series has been so well received across the seven emirates, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support of Al-Futtaim Toyota’s valued customers,” said Jacques Brent, manager director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus.

“As the nation’s drive towards a carbon-neutral society accelerates, driven by the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, we recognised the importance of offering electrified vehicle options across our range of vehicles now including our flagship Land Cruiser.

“We are extremely excited and honoured to introduce this key milestone of the Land Cruiser to the Emirates, a nation whose valuable feedback has helped shape the model's development over seven decades.”

