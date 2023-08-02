First look at 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser as it returns to its roots

Toyota has revealed its new Land Cruiser to the world, and the manufacturer says it marks a return to the car’s origins – that whole “go anywhere and everywhere and return safely” ethos.

The 250 Series looks sturdy and uncomplicated at first glance, but its interior and exterior styling cues fuse aspects of modern 4x4s with the model’s traditional features.

Many are calling it retro, but if it is, you’d only be looking a few years into the Land Cruiser’s past to spot anything supposedly old-fashioned.

Rather, it has been designed to look capable. The body certainly blocky and rugged, with a rectangular windscreen and an almost flat roof.

The interior is unfussy as well – the dashboard and driver setup are about as far from the broad, touchscreen-heavy setups adorning the insides of many vehicles, 4x4 or otherwise.

There will be various power options available for the 2024 Land Cruiser, with 2.4-litre petrol turbo and 2.8-litre diesel turbo variants confirmed so far for the Middle East.

Toyota says the upgrades will give the latest version “dramatically improved off-road performance”, as well as improved ease of handling and comfort.

Two headlight designs are on offer – circular and a more assertive straight-line option.

The 250 also has a split-rear tailgate, which anyone going into the great outdoors will find a number of uses for, from a cooking space to somewhere to just sit and watch the world go by.

Launched originally as the Toyota BJ on August 1, 1951, the Land Cruiser series is now 72 years old.

It showed its mettle early on by being able to make it farther up Mount Fuji than any previous pretender to the off-road crown.

There is no confirmed Middle East price for the new Land Cruiser yet, but commentators suggest an international starting price of about $55,000. It should be in showrooms in early next year.