First look: New Toyota Camry makes Middle East debut

Toyota has released the latest version of its Camry in the UAE, and the brand is citing it as by far the most advanced model in the lineage so far.

The new arrival sits as the car’s ninth generation and it has been upgraded with a sleeker, more assertive body shell, a re-engineered suspension and braking system, plus an improved safety suite.

The vehicle is traditionally used by taxi companies in the Emirates, but there are plenty in private hands as well.

In fact, the Camry is one of the UAE’s most popular cars, nudging traditional favourites such as the Nissan Patrol and brand sibling the Land Cruiser when it comes to the total number of units sold annually. As The National reported last year, two retired Emirati friends opted to set out in their trusty 2013 Toyota Camry on the road trip of a lifetime across Europe, covering more than 19,000km.

Stylistically, the new Camry’s trademark hammerhead design has been freshened up, and now all models feature LED headlights and taillights.

The car has been fitted with Toyota’s 2.5-litre 4-cylinder hybrid engine capable of producing 230bhp, but a similarly sized petrol version with slightly reduced power is also available.

It is also now possible to zip along in purely electric mode just by flicking a mode button. There are three drive options – normal, sport and eco – according to situation and driver preference. Trim variants come in the form of the E, XLE and GLE.

The Camry’s enhanced tech includes a new voice control system that allows those inside the cabin to alter vehicle set-up, audio levels, navigation and smartphone functions without having to touch anything.

A 7-inch digital cluster and 8-inch multimedia screen are now standard on the E and XLE models, while the GLE combines both of these in a comprehensive 12.3-inch unit.

Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 package is also now standard across the board. Features include pre-collision with pedestrian detection warning, radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and automatic high beams.

Now, you also get a wireless charging pad, alongside the usual USB ports. The 2025 Camry has a baseline price of Dh109,900 and is available now.

In the US, the Camry is the best-selling sedan and will be available with only a hybrid powertrain from 2025, the company announced. The hybrid EV will combine a four-cylinder 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors to deliver more power.

The decision was influenced by compliance with tougher US fuel economy rules, as well as “the performance we were able to get out of the hybrid”, David Christ, head of the Toyota brand in North America, told Reuters.

