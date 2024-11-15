Photo essay: Bold bikers tackle the Emirates Adventure Rally Raid 2024

The UAE is home to many a motoring event, but few come as dusty, wet or technically challenging as the annual Emirates Adventure Rally Raid.

This year’s competition, which is made up of three separate rounds, sees bikers take on a series of epic routes through some of the country’s remotest and, if you’re tackling them on two wheels, physically demanding regions.

Those taking part use their own road-registered machines to tackle the terrain, tearing across sand, over rocks and through water.

Riders can expect no tarmac, naturally – it’s all trails, wadi paths and mountain tracks.

The first race in the 2024 event took place in Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah, a craggy area popular with hikers and noted for its high rainfall.

The riders travelled to Masafi next, a region sitting on the edge of Hajar Mountains which is littered with excavations showing roots stretching back to the Bronze Age.

The final round, taking place on November 23, will see the riders tearing through Al Lisailli, a township in one of Dubai’s remotest areas and one more closely associated with the somewhat less noisy (though equally highly contested) sport of camel racing.

Each leg, around 150km in length, was designed to be distinctive, with Shawka comprising mainly gravel, Al Lisailli sand, and Masafi a mix of the two.

Being a time-trial-style race, flat-out speed is evidently crucial in the Rally Raid, but competitors need to pay close attention to a predetermined GPS set-up, as using it is mandatory for all taking part.

Each rider is issued with a transponder that tracks their progress and can also be used to trigger an SOS in case of an emergency.

As arduous as the event might sound though, this is not just one for specialist contestants.

New riders over the age of 18 are welcome at the events after registering and paying a fee online.

The 2025 event will begin in February, with locations yet to be arranged.

Find out more at the event website.

