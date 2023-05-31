Rimac Nevera: World's fastest electric car gets UAE launch

The march of high-end electric vehicles into the Gulf continues apace with news that the Rimac Nevera will soon arrive in UAE showrooms.

For those not in the know, the new arrival is a combustion-free tearaway that makes a lot of motors already deemed fast seem positively pedestrian by comparison.

The figures associated with the Nevera are little short of startling – the car pumps out 1,914 horsepower, which is sufficient to get the person behind the steering wheel (no doubt gripping it tightly) up to 100kph from a standing start in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 1.81 seconds.

It has been certified the world’s fastest production electric car, having reached a top speed of 412kph.

On a single day at a German test track earlier this month, the Nevera set 23 performance records, including the fastest-ever time to 400kph (29.93 seconds).

If comparisons are required, that horsepower figure is about double what your average Formula One driver gets to play with on a Grand Prix circuit.

The Nevera achieves this blistering pace from a four-motor electric power train, with drive going to each wheel individually, and a one-speed transmission, so there are no pesky gears to slow it down.

All that speed and grunt doesn’t come cheap, of course – internationally, the Nevera has a $2.2 million price tag. However, only 150 cars will be made, so those who do decide to invest can probably be assured of neighbourhood exclusivity.

Read more Retro-style Hurtan Grand Albaycin tears into Gulf

If that production figure makes Rimac products sound near-impossible to get, or even see, fear not as the company says it will be releasing more models in the future.

Local distributor Al Habtoor Motors is offering sales visits to those interested in the Nevera, as Rimac joins the dealer’s roster alongside existing clients Bugatti, Bentley and Pagani.

The Nevera will be available early next year, with exact local pricing yet to be announced.