Prodrive Hunter: anticipation builds before UAE launch of ultra-extreme 4x4

Anticipation is building ahead of the arrival of the Prodrive Hunter in the UAE next month, a vehicle the manufacturer is styling as the world’s first all-terrain hypercar.

A few hand-picked prospective buyers will have the chance to test drive the vehicle before they decide whether to invest, with the manufacturer promising a full-on personalisation programme for those who take the plunge.

The Hunter is a fearsome bit of automotive kit, according to the stats — it is a 600-brake horsepower, four-wheel drive roustabout which has the air of something you could realistically take into a war zone as opposed to a muddy hillside.

Read more Bespoke Bugatti Chiron trio storm into UAE

Prodrive says the car has been designed for journeys into the most dramatic and demanding desert regions, but affording passengers the comfort and style to stand out in downtown traffic and on urban highways.

The Hunter was developed from the competition car driven for Bahrain Raid Xtreme by rally driver Sebastien Loeb in the world’s toughest motorsport race, the Dakar Rally, and other rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship.

So far, Prodrive, a UK brand, is in the process of building a limited number of Hunters on its home turf in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in accordance with the individual specifications of those who have already put their orders in.

Impressive car, then, but, predictably, it’s not for everyone — the Prodrive Hunter will cost £1.25 million plus local taxes (Dh6.25m).