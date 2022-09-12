Museum of the Future welcomes tarmac-trampling Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

Dubai’s Museum of the Future is showcasing another suitably state-of-the-art vehicle in the shape of Audi’s e-tron Vision Gran Turismo.

It is the first time the vehicle can be seen in the Middle East and it is on view as part of the museum’s Tomorrow, Today exhibition.

This is another car that was built from the realms of fantasy. It was originally developed for virtual races on PlayStation’s Gran Turismo series (hence the name), but Audi decided it was worth a real-world vehicle.

As you’d expect, the performance figures are eye-watering: the Vision Gran Turismo is powered by a trio of electric motors that will generate 600kW, or 815 horsepower, and get whoever is driving it from 0-100 kilometres per hour in 2.5 seconds. All that grunt might not be necessary to get it on its museum plinth, though.

The car has a classically race-style shape, having taken a number of design elements from Audi’s 90 quattro IMSA GTO, which prompted a few approvingly raised eyebrows among motorsport fans back in the late 1980s.

The Museum of the Future continues to feature concept vehicles as part of its general offerings, and the Vision Gran Turismo follows the likes of the brand’s ultra-stylish Skysphere, which made an appearance earlier in 2022.

Expand Autoplay The Audi Skysphere has arrived in Dubai. All photos: Audi

The Skysphere is an electric-powered, two-door convertible, which has an interior that is customisable in all manner of ways (the steering wheel doesn’t have to be on show, for example), and it exists within what Audi refers to as a seamless digital ecosystem.

The Vision Gran Turismo will be on display until February 2023.