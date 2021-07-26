Landspeeder to Armadillo: 10 cars that have made it to outer space in sci-fi movies

Today marks 50 years since the Apollo 15 space mission landed on the Moon, significant not for being the maiden voyage to Earth's natural satellite (that was Apollo 11 in 1969), but for being the first to take a car off-world.

Well, we say car, but the Boeing-made Lunar Roving Vehicle, or Moon Buggy as it's more popularly known, was a battery-powered, four-wheeled, 200-kilogram vehicle with no bodywork and capable of going 18 kilometres per hour. Three were sent – now potentially the highest-value classic vehicles in existence. But if you want one, you'll have to build yourself a rocket ship first, because they're still up there on the Moon and now exist only in our imaginations.

To celebrate this lunar-tastic motoring milestone, we've compiled a list of 10 space vehicles from the fantastic world of sci-fi cinema.

The Rover from 'The Martian'

The Rover in the Matt Damon-starrer 'The Martian'

The Rover, used by Matt Damon's character Mark Watney in The Martian (2015), is a huge vehicle capable of maintaining atmosphere with carbon dioxide filters and an airlock. It's powered by electric batteries with a top speed of 25kph.

In reality, the vehicles for the movie were made by a Dakar Rally Raid team based in Hungary. The movie was mostly filmed in Wadi Rum in Jordan, so the vehicles were set up to run in the desert with suspension capable of 40 centimetres to 46cm of travel. Designed to Nasa-style specifications, the Rover got its power from a 6.8-litre diesel and was steered via a drive-by-wire joystick.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder from 'Star Wars'

The Landspeeder is just one of many space vehicles that have starred in the 'Star Wars' series

There are a huge number of vehicles to choose from in the Star Wars universe, from the towering All Terrain Armoured Transport walkers to young Anakin Skywalker's Podracer. But back in 1977, when Star Wars first burst on to the big screen, it was Luke Skywalker's hovering X-34 Landspeeder that captured all our imaginations.

It had a repulsorlift engine, three air-cooled thrust turbines and was capable of 250kph. It was actually based on an eccentric British three-wheeled Bond Bug car, which, with a 30 brake horsepower 700cc engine, could barely reach half that speed. Reflectors under the vehicle hid the wheels and gave it the appearance of floating.

The APC from 'Aliens'

The Armoured Personnel Carrier featured in 'Aliens'

The Alien series of films has featured several ground vehicles including the Weyland Industries RT01 Transport, an eight-wheeled heavy-duty machine from the 2012 movie Prometheus. However, it's the M577 Armoured Personnel Carrier from the second in the series, Aliens (1986), that is probably most remembered.

Four mammoth wheels dominate the exterior of the weaponised “drop vehicle”.

Watch the movie again, though, and you might notice something odd. From the outside, the APC doesn't appear to be tall enough to accommodate the troops on the inside. That's because it isn't. The vehicle was based on an ex-British Airways 72-tonne pushback tug used for towing jumbo jets; the interior was a mock-up set.

Captain Picard's Argo from 'Star Trek: Nemesis'

Captain Picard's Pro-Truck Racer Argo

It seems a little redundant that wheeled transport should exist in the Star Trek universe with its flying shuttlecraft and the Transporter beam that can send you anywhere in an instant. Kirk and Spock are seen in a car in the original series episode A Piece of the Action, and in the reboot movie series, young Kirk runs away in a classic Chevrolet Corvette.

However, one of the most memorable vehicles in the series is Captain Picard's Argo in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). Not only is it a movie prop, but the Pro-Truck Racer was apparently a lure to get Patrick Stewart to return to the role. A keen off-roader, he insisted on doing most of the stunt driving himself.

The Chariot from 'Lost In Space'

The 'Lost in Space' chariots are all-terrain amphibious tracked vehicles

In the original 1960s Lost in Space series, the Robinson family would use the Chariot whenever they had to get around on a planet's surface. An all-terrain amphibious tracked vehicle, it was actually based on a Thiokol Snowcat Spryte, fitted with a six-cylinder Ford engine.

Fast-forward to the 2018 Netflix reboot series and the Chariot is a little more sophisticated, being a solar-powered electric all-terrain vehicle, with vacuum seals, life support and terrain mapping. Interestingly, the new Chariots were custom-made for the show and have meaty petrol engines rather than electric motors – look closely and you'll see the exhaust pipes in some shots.

The Eagle 5 from 'Spaceballs'

The Eagle 5 from 1987's cult classic 'Spaceballs'

The 1987 Mel Brooks cult classic movie Spaceballs is essentially a spoof of the Star Wars trilogy, also poking fun at Alien, The Wizard of Oz and Planet of the Apes along the way.

Star Wars's Hans Solo and Chewbacca characters are replaced by Bill Pullman as Lone Starr and John Candy as Barf, a sort of half-man, half-dog being. And their spaceship is not the Millennium Falcon, but the Eagle 5 – a 1986 Winnebago Chieftain 33 motorhome with wings and hyperjet engines capable of “ludicrous speed”. Yes, it is all as amusingly absurd as it sounds.

The Armadillo from 'Armageddon'

The Armadillo from 'Armageddon' was custom-designed, built at a cost of $1 million

Unlike the other big rovers mentioned in this line-up, the Armadillo vehicles featured in the 1998 disaster movie Armageddon, starring Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, were to be deployed as mobile drilling units on a rogue asteroid set to hit Earth and wipe out all life.

The massive vehicles feature sealed space-capable cabins and huge independently articulated wheels. At one point, an Armadillo even acts as a shuttle, going space-bound to bridge a huge fault line across the asteroid.

The prop vehicles were custom-designed, built at a cost of $1 million and powered by Chevrolet V8 engines.

The Tardis from 'Doctor Who'

The Tardis may resemble a police phone box, but it is a spaceship and time machine

Potentially a controversial choice in this line-up, Doctor Who's Tardis (full form Time And Relative Dimension in Space) isn't exactly a car. Resembling a police phone box from 1960s London, owing to a broken chameleon system that would normally take on any shape that would fit unassumingly into its surroundings, the Tardis is both spaceship and time machine.

However, it isn't unusual for the Doctor simply to use it like a car to get himself around.

Pizza delivery car from 'Loki'

The Pizza delivery car that features in the new Marvel series 'Loki'

Spoiler alert: if you haven't seen the last couple of episodes of the Marvel Comic Universe offshoot TV series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, you might not want to read on.

If you're still here, then there are two things you need to know: Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and several Disney movies feature a reoccurring Easter egg. The Pizza Planet Delivery van has been in animated movies, including Toy Story, Monster's Inc and Cars. In Loki, a pizza delivery car was driven by Owen Wilson's character Mobius; Wilson also voices the Lightning McQueen character in Cars. Coincidence? We think not.

OK, this isn't a space vehicle (it's a 1960s Datsun Bluebird), and it isn't technically in space. But being driven on an unnamed planet in The Void at the end of time, it qualifies.

Pontiac Fiero from 'F9: The Fast Saga'

The Pontiac Fiero shuttle from 'F9: The Fast Saga'

Here's another spoiler alert for you, if you haven't yet seen the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Tyrese and Ludacris's characters Romain and Tej pilot a converted Pontiac Fiero space shuttle into orbit to take out a satellite. Yes, you read that right. And all it took to do that was some duct tape, jet rockets clamped on to the back, and a pair of old deep-sea-diving suits. Richard Branson, take note.

The mid-engined 1980s American sports car has never been much loved here on Earth, but out there in space, no one can hear you groan at the utter imbecility of the movie.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

Results 1. New Zealand Daniel Meech – Fine (name of horse), Richard Gardner – Calisto, Bruce Goodin - Backatorps Danny V, Samantha McIntosh – Check In. Team total First round: 200.22; Second round: 201.75 – Penalties 12 (jump-off 40.16 seconds) Prize €64,000 2. Ireland Cameron Hanley – Aiyetoro, David Simpson – Keoki, Paul Kennedy – Cartown Danger Mouse, Shane Breen – Laith. Team total 200.25/202.84 – P 12 (jump-off 51.79 – P17) Prize €40,000 3. Italy Luca Maria Moneta – Connery, Luca Coata – Crandessa, Simone Coata – Dardonge, Natale Chiaudani – Almero. Team total 130.82/198.-4 – P20. Prize €32,000

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

