Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Sartoria offers up a dazzling blend of faith and fashion in Rome

Alta Moda came to a fitting close on Wednesday night beneath the sun setting against the imposing Castel Sant’Angelo. Set on the banks of the Tiber, this historic structure was originally built as the mausoleum of Emperor Hadrian, and later repurposed to be used as a fortress by the popes. To reach it, guests crossed the famed Ponte Sant’Angelo, lined with angelic sculptures by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Most recently seen in the Oscar-nominated Conclave, the castle’s papal legacy formed the foundation for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Sartoria men’s collection, in the form of a journey through the language of ecclesiastical dress.

The show opened with a belted coat embroidered with the red cassocks worn by Catholic cardinals and trimmed in intricate goldwork. This was followed by vestment-inspired tops, crafted in crisp, openwork linen, and paired with flowing satin trousers in cardinal red, green and yellow.

The Alta Sartoria collection took its perhaps unexpected inspiration from papal pageantry. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

A floor-length cape was densely stitched with an image of the castle itself, followed by sleeveless white tops moulded with the faces of the angels from the bridge. Antique altar cloths were transformed into sharply cut suit jackets.

Tabards were rendered in inky blue sequins or encrusted with dense silver beadwork, echoing ceremonial mitres. This intricate detailing also adorned long coats and papal-esque capes. The visual language of devotion – itself a fitting metaphor for the reverent craftsmanship on show – was expressed in golden breastplates worn over high-neck white shirts, gem-studded necklaces and brass thurible incense burners swinging from chains.

Naturally, as this was Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria, there was no shortage of impeccable suiting: white brocade trimmed with pearls, iridescent black suits with embroidered lapels, sleeveless styles worn with long gloves and oversized gold flower brooches, and looks in muted gold or silver, entirely beaded or traced with pearl matrices.

Impeccable suits were lavished with the Dolce & Gabbana touch. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Others were richly brocaded, or embroidered in precious metal thread, fastened with silk fascia sashes. One wisteria-hued jacket shimmered with gold embroidery; another, in shocking fuchsia silk, was edged in pearls.

Liturgical velvet capes in gold, midnight blue, and scarlet were blanketed in embroidery or sequins, while a cassock in papal purple with a short pellegrina cape swirled with golden threadwork.

The collection was astonishing in its regal detail, a fact fully revealed only when the models assembled on the bridge for the finale. Up close, one suit that appeared to be jacquard, was in fact fully beaded in purple and black bugle beads, a piece that surely took weeks to create. In a collection steeped in sartorial devotion, this look encapsulated its essence.

Ecclesiastical motifs included red cassocks, brass thuribles and fascia sashes. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Such craftsmanship is at the heart of Dolce & Gabbana’s touring exhibition From the Heart to the Hands, which recently opened in Rome. Celebrating a decade of Alta Moda, it showcases the house’s dedication to preserving Italian artisanal know-how.

After blockbuster stops in Paris and Milan, the show is set to travel to the United States next, with rumours of future showings in the Middle East.

The five-day Dolce & Gabbana Roman spectacle that culminated in Alta Sartoria was nothing short of cinematic, a sweeping ode to couture, craft and culture. Yet amid the grandeur, two notes struck a poignant chord. The eagerly awaited Alta Gioielleria evening was cancelled due to a thunderstorm. And Stefano Gabbana was notably absent, having left early to be with his ailing mother – a quiet reminder of life’s deeper rhythms beneath fashion’s gilded surface.

The five-day Dolce & Gabbana Roman spectacle that culminated in Alta Sartoria was nothing short of cinematic. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Still, the show went on. As Domenico Dolce took his bow beneath the castle, fireworks lit up the sky. Later, as guests strolled to dinner via the specially closed-off Spanish Steps, Dolce paused to greet clients with warm embraces and evident affection.

The night was, in every sense, a Roman holiday: unforgettable, intimate and touched by a kind of magic no runway can exude.

Challenge Cup result: 1. UAE 3 faults

2. Ireland 9 faults

3. Brazil 11 faults

4. Spain 15 faults

5. Great Britain 17 faults

6. New Zealand 20 faults

7. Italy 26 faults

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results Stage 4 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13 2. Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal General Classification: 1. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 16:46:15 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 4. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

Thank You for Banking with Us Director: Laila Abbas Starring: Yasmine Al Massri, Clara Khoury, Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum Rating: 4/5

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

The Transfiguration Director: Michael O’Shea Starring: Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine Three stars

Superliminal%20 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20One%20%26amp%3B%20X%2FS%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PC%20and%20Mac%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A