Timeless charm: Why vintage watches are essential holiday companions

As the temperature rises and plans for a break solidify, a trend is emerging among watch enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

This summer, vintage “holiday watches” are experiencing a remarkable renaissance, with collectors and fashion-forward travellers seeking out timepieces that combine nostalgic charm with practical functionality.

From robust dive watches to slim dress pieces that transition effortlessly from beach to bistro, these classic timepieces are finding their way on to more wrists this season than they have in decades.

The concept of the holiday watch has evolved over generations. Historically, travellers would often select a secondary timepiece for their journeys, something reliable to withstand adventure, yet not so precious that its loss would be devastating.

Today, that practical approach has transformed into something more deliberate, with many enthusiasts specifically curating pieces that capture the essence of leisure time.

Vintage models collectors want now

The watch market is witnessing a return to intentionality as collectors and enthusiasts seek timepieces that were explicitly designed for the leisure lifestyle that blossomed in the 1950s and continued through the 1970s.

These pieces embody stories about a golden age of travel, representing a bygone era of exploration and discovery. The modern appeal lies partly in aesthetics, but equally in the robustness of these vintage designs.

Many holiday classics were built to withstand elements that contemporary watches protect against with electronic sensors and digital alerts. Their mechanical simplicity offers a comforting reliability, free from battery concerns or connectivity issues.

Leading this vintage revival are several distinctive categories that defined the holiday watch market during its golden era. Each represents a different approach to summer timekeeping, dominated by prestigious luxury brands.

The Omega Seamaster 300 model. Alamy

The colourful GMT watches of the 1960s and 1970s, originally designed for pilots crossing time zones, have found new admirers for their ability to track home time while travelling.

The Rolex GMT-Master ref 1675 with its iconic “Pepsi” bezel and the Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990 are commanding extraordinary premiums as collectors recognise their practical elegance. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak GMT and vintage Jaeger-LeCoultre Memovox World Time models have similarly seen tremendous appreciation.

Dive watches represent another category experiencing renewed interest. The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, arguably the first true modern dive watch, has become a coveted treasure.

Omega’s Seamaster 300 from the 1960s, the Rolex Submariner ref 5513 and Cartier’s rare Pasha Diver models have become hot commodities. Their water resistance, legibility and distinctive aesthetic make them perfect companions for coastal getaways.

Perhaps most interesting is the renewed interest in what collectors call “skindiver” watches, slimmer alternatives to professional diving equipment.

Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas predecessors, Piaget’s vintage Polo watches and the elegant Breguet Marine models represent the height of this category, with their ability to transition seamlessly from daytime adventures to evening soirees.

The distinctive feature of luxury holiday timepieces is their remarkable versatility. Fine holiday watches from houses such as Rolex or Patek Philippe can seamlessly transition from a morning yacht excursion to a Michelin-starred lunch and still feel appropriate at a gala dinner.

This versatility combined with prestige represents a tremendous value proposition for modern buyers who appreciate multifaceted luxury goods that perform across various settings.

From Instagram to investment

The vintage holiday watch trend has been amplified significantly by social media, where influencers showcase these exquisite timepieces against breathtaking backdrops.

Hashtags on Instagram such as #vintagevacation and #heritagehorology have created communities where these watches serve as entry points to broader discussions about travel, design and craftsmanship.

A Rolex, Reference 1675 GMT-Master 'Pepsi' owned by Hollywood Stuntman Stan Barrett. Getty Images

Sales frequently spike directly after certain influential collectors post photos from their break featuring these prestigious timepieces.

There’s an undeniable appeal in seeing these watches in their natural habitat, performing exactly the functions they were designed for half a century ago.

The visual nature of platforms such as Instagram perfectly showcases the aesthetic beauty of these mechanical marvels against idyllic holiday settings.

This visibility has introduced vintage watches to younger consumers, who might otherwise gravitate exclusively towards more contemporary designs.

The story and heritage behind these exquisite pieces offer something no brand-new watch can provide, regardless of price point. The revival of vintage holiday watches represents more than just a fashion statement; it speaks to a broader cultural shift towards targeted consumption and appreciation for craftsmanship that stands the test of time.

For serious collectors, these timepieces represent more than simply accessories – they are investments. Collectors frequently seek out rare models such as the Rolex “Red Submariner” ref 1680 and vintage Patek Philippe Calatravas for their portfolios.

When wearing a timepiece such as a vintage Cartier Tank or Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso that has served previous generations, owners develop a different relationship with the object. The experience transcends mere ownership, becoming both about heritage and personal legacy in a way that extends beyond a typical luxury purchase.

As the summer continues, the vintage holiday watch trend shows no signs of slowing down. In a world of smartwatches and disposable fashion, these enduring mechanical companions offer something increasingly precious – the luxury of time well spent.

