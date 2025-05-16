Dubai jeweller Bil Arabi is one of nearly 70 brands at Jewels of the World in Riyadh. Photo: Bil Arabi
Jewels of the World Riyadh: Top picks from Bil Arabi to Terzihan and George Hakim

From colourful gemstones to lab-grown diamonds, here are some cool jewels to check out

Sarah Maisey

May 16, 2025