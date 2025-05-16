Jewels of the World Riyadh: Top picks from Bil Arabi to Terzihan and George Hakim

Jewels of the World, Saudi Arabia's biggest watch and jewellery show, is returning to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/07/art-week-riyadh-event-review-artists-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/07/art-week-riyadh-event-review-artists-saudi-arabia/">Riyadh</a> for a second time. The event positions itself as the perfect opportunity for “brand recognition, market expansion and direct access to Saudi Arabia's most discerning buyers”, according to its website. With Saudi Arabia's personal luxury market forecasted to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $6.7 billion in 2030 according to a recent report by Boston Consulting Group, it's no wonder independent brands are looking for a foothold in the kingdom. Running from May 16 to 19 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/12/02/al-faisaliah-hotel-offers-luxury-service-in-the-heart-of-riyadh-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/12/02/al-faisaliah-hotel-offers-luxury-service-in-the-heart-of-riyadh-hotel-insider/">Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah hotel</a>, the show will feature nearly 70 watch and jewellery brands. If you're heading to the event, the number of exhibitors might feel overwhelming. Here we highlight brands that have piqued our interest, from Dubai's Bil Arabi, founded by Lebanese entrepreneur <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/inside-designer-nadine-kanso-s-charming-dubai-home-1.888517" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/inside-designer-nadine-kanso-s-charming-dubai-home-1.888517">Nadine Kanso</a>, to Turkish brand Terzihan. Launched in 2006, Bil Arabi crafts pieces in 18k gold with diamonds and other precious stones. Its designs are inspired by the sweeping lines of Arabic calligraphy. Each piece, from rings, necklaces, cuffs and more, is bold and audacious, and made for who Kanso describes as the “outspoken generation”. Rooted in Arab heritage, each piece appears as a love letter to the region's rich and complex cultures. Also taking part is Terzihan, which utilises traditional Turkish know-how to create pieces that are painstakingly assembled from multiple elements. Its Aurora collection, for example, is inspired by the night sky and features 18k gold scattered with white diamonds that represent stars. The Cairo collection, meanwhile, takes its cues from the pyramids, through four-sided gold studs, pave diamonds, and slices of malachite, white agate and turquoise. Complex and sophisticated, the brand's jewellery has been spotted on the likes of Zoe Saldana, Jenna Ortega and Angela Bassett. Most recently, Janelle Monae wore a Terzihan ring to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-jewellery-priyanka-bulgari/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-jewellery-priyanka-bulgari/">2025 Met Gala</a>. Founded in Istanbul in 1875 and later relocating to Beirut, family-run jeweller George Hakim now also has a boutique in Geneva. The brand is known for its playful approach to gemstones and vibrant use of colour – seen in pieces such as emerald Clio earrings, ruby solitaires from the Fresh Colours range, and the Glam bracelet crafted in malachite, agate, coral and turquoise. The Bloom collection channels floral inspiration through spirals of diamonds, while the Kai collection lends a regal feel with marquise-cut coloured stones. The house also offers a bridal and engagement line, with haute joaillerie specialists available for those seeking something bespoke. With offices in New York, Dubai, Riyadh, London and Moscow, Dani by Daniel K is a fitting addition to the Jewels of the World exhibition. Specialising in laboratory-grown stones set in gold-plated sterling silver or gold, the brand delivers diamonds at accessible prices. Promising “New York craftsmanship in every detail”, its offerings span classic tennis bracelets, stud earrings in emerald, oval, square or pear cuts, heart-shaped pendants in a range of colours, and necklaces including a refined 16-inch wedding choker and a five-strand, opera-length statement piece. Founded in New York in 1976, Solitaire Jewels also operates boutiques in Dubai and Kuwait. Known for bespoke diamond creations, it also offers a wide selection of ready-made jewellery. Working exclusively with GIA-certified mined diamonds set in white, rose or yellow gold, the brand favours a clean and classic aesthetic that lets the stones shine. Far from old-fashioned, however, the brand maintains a modern edge – its website is user-friendly, with a dedicated section for pieces under Dh3,000, plus styling tips on stacking items such as choker-length diamond necklaces for a touch of contemporary chic.