The new Tennis Collection is a collaboration between A.P.C and Japanese sneaker brand Asics. Photo: Asics
Black Book: Rimowa brings back 1980s nostalgia and Piaget names a watch after one of its most famous fans

Plus Diamind's lab-grown jewellery and a tennis-themed Japanese trainer tie-up

Sarah Maisey

April 04, 2025