Black Book: Rimowa brings back 1980s nostalgia and Piaget names a watch after one of its most famous fans

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. <b>The retro Holiday Case by Rimowa</b> Rimowa, the German luggage maker founded in 1898, looks to the past for its latest release. The Holiday Case draws inspiration from a 1988 design aimed at a new kind of customer: the young, intrepid traveller. Nicknamed <i>der Reisekoffer für junge Leute</i> (“the travel case for young people”), the original marked a shift in tourism as the world began to open up. Today, that same spirit is revived in a retro-inspired, limited-edition case, finished in cheerful brights with reinforced corners. Designed for the young and the young at heart, it captures the joy and anticipation of adventures yet to come. <i>Dh4,190</i> <b>Lindberg's Air Titanium Rim</b> <b>sunglasses</b> Danish eyewear brand Lindberg has unveiled its spring/summer 2025 collection. Rooted in Danish modern design, the new range strikes a balance between innovation and tradition, with frames that are lightweight, sleek, and well-proportioned. Each piece is handmade using responsibly sourced materials including titanium, platinum, gold, wood, diamonds, and buffalo horn. Founded in 1986 by optometrist Poul-Jorn Lindberg and his architect son Henrik, the brand’s ethos is best exemplified by the Air Titanium Rim, crafted from twisted titanium wire to form its signature spiral hinge, eliminating the need for screws or rivets. <i>From Dh2,171</i> <b>Diamind Celestial Collection</b> UAE-based lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Diamond has teamed up with British-Jordanian creative Hannah Rasekh on a new collection inspired by the night sky. Titled <i>The Celestial Collection</i>, it features elegantly minimal pieces crafted from lab-grown diamonds set in 18ct gold. Highlights include the Aurora bezel emerald-cut bracelet, boasting 11.6 carats of VS+ white diamonds, and the Zenith bracelet, a striking half-and-half design of gold chain and baguette-cut lab-grown stones. By focusing exclusively on lab-grown diamonds, Diamond eliminates uncertainty around provenance and offers top-grade stones at a more accessible price than mined diamonds. Chemically and visually identical with their natural counterparts, these diamonds can only be distinguished with specialised equipment. <i>Zenith Bracelet, Dh6,280</i> <b>The Andy Warhol watch by Piaget</b> To honour arguably its most famous fan, Piaget has renamed the Black Tie watch the Andy Warhol. The 45mm 1972 original was Warhol’s favourite – he owned seven Piaget watches – and in tribute to his love of colour, the brand unveiled new high-jewellery variations at Watches and Wonders in Geneva. Retaining the signature sweeping, curved case, one model features a dazzling blue opal dial framed by a triple row of baguette-cut sapphires. Another pairs a lustrous tiger’s eye dial with a rich chocolate crocodile strap. A third showcases olive green meteorite within a white gold gadroon case and matching olive strap, while a final version features flecked white meteorite set in rose gold. <i>Price on request</i> <b>Ascis X A. P. C Tennis Collection</b> In a meeting of minds, Japanese trainer brand Asics and French fashion house A.P.C. have teamed up for a new Tennis Collection ahead of a summer of tennis tournaments in Europe, making this Asics’s first-ever head-to-toe venture. Available in crisp blue and white or soft sunset tones, the collection channels a minimalist yet distinctive 1970s preppy vibe. Spanning 20 pieces, the women’s line includes crew dresses, 2-in-1 shorts, and Sprinter shorts, while the men’s range features tops, sleeveless tops, and shorts. Footwear comes in the form of an updated Gel-Sonoma 15-50, featuring A.P.C. lettering on the instep. <i>Trainers, Dh790</i>