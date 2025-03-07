Black Book: Louis Vuitton launches beauty, natural carpets by Jaipur Rugs and Studio Fanj homeware

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. For its latest collection, Jaipur Rugs has called on designer Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar to create its new <i>Jaanwar </i>range. Made to celebrate ancient Indian culture, the rugs – which are every shape except rectangular – nod to historical tribal communities and mythical creatures. Translating to "creature", the <i>Jaanwar </i>collection looks to mythical snakes and tigers in modern colourings and unconventional markings. Circles are bisected with lines filled with earthy tones of mulberry or indigo, and decorated in marks of ochre, marigold or washed blue. With abstract, geometric patterns and unexpected, daring shapes, these are collector's items for the bold. <i>From Dh3,280</i> Guerlain's new scent Peche Mirage is an elegant journey through fruity sweetness to an enveloping warmth. Opening with an almost spicy burst of fresh peach, saffron and blackcurrant, the parfum shifts into the soft, floral depths of delicate osmanthus, before succumbing to the grounded warmth of sandalwood, leather and amber. Elegant yet sensual, this complex scent - built around the tension between leather and fruit- is soft and sophisticated, yet as light as a second skin. <i>Eau du parfum, 100ml Dh1,350</i> As a specialist in limited edition watches that are built to the most robust standard, Unimatic has become something of an under-the-radar name for those looking for military styling and reliability. It has now paired up with Sease – the men's label founded by brothers Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana – to release the Modello Uno ref U1S-T-SE, an ultra-performance professional diving watch. Limited to just 60 pieces, it comes with a sandblasted titanium case, measuring 41.5mm, and is water resistant to 300 metres. It also has double-domed, anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass and a 38 power reserve. In foliage green with matching bezel and dial, enhanced by Super-LumiNova for optimal legibility, with the textured strap <i>Dh5,781</i> Delving into her love of one-of-a-kind pieces, Lebanese fashion and lifestyle influencer Nathalie Fanj has launched her homeware brand, called Studio Fanj. Offering handcrafted pieces that blend rich textures, meticulous craftsmanship and daring designs, it looks to resonate with those looking for the unique and unusual. Each piece is entirely handmade, from a platter candle holder that flows across a surface like a glossy wave to a beautifully lopsided bowl on legs, in cocoa or cream, that holds a soy wax candle scented with a fusion of green tea, jasmine, citrus, and cedarwood. A flower vase arrives as a breathtakingly simple curl of clay, while a double-headed vase – in taupe or eggshell – is a thing of fragile, misshaped wonder. <i>From Dh697</i> Louis Vuitton has announced that it will launch its own beauty range. Called La Beaute Louis Vuitton, it is being created in conjunction with Dame Pat McGrath, who will be creative director. McGrath brings decades of experience as one of the fashion industry's most innovative make-up artists. However, beauty fans will have to be patient as the line is not scheduled to hit stores until the autumn. However, with McGrath's exceptional knowledge and Vuitton's ability to conjure must-haves out of everything it touches, expect queues to stretch around the block when items finally go on sale. The arrival of a beauty line harks back to the earliest days of Vuitton, when it created specially made travel vanity cases to transport make-up and perfumes safely. In the 1920s, the house created it own line of powder compacts, brushes and mirrors. <i>From Dh16,900</i>