Louis Vuitton is launching a beauty line that is set to arrive later in the autumn. Photo: Louis Vuitton

Black Book: Louis Vuitton launches beauty, natural carpets by Jaipur Rugs and Studio Fanj homeware

A diver's watch by Sease and Unimatic, and Guerlain's latest fragrance round up this week’s guide to the finer things in life

Sarah Maisey

March 07, 2025