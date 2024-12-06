Amber Tangerine perfume by Whind blends notes of tangerine with geranium and tobacco, and lingering notes of tonka beans and amber. Photo: Whind.
Amber Tangerine perfume by Whind blends notes of tangerine with geranium and tobacco, and lingering notes of tonka beans and amber. Photo: Whind.

Lifestyle

Luxury

Black Book: Montblanc's ski mask, an Arnold & Son watch and Moroccan fragrance by Whind

Also, Longchamp thinks pink and Loom Collection furniture in this week's guide to the finer things in life

Sarah Maisey

December 06, 2024