Black Book: Montblanc's ski mask, an Arnold & Son watch and Moroccan fragrance by Whind

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Montblanc’s ski mask is everything an alpine face protector should be. It has a black acetate rectangular frame with a photo chromatic lens that can adjust to shield the eyes in different weather conditions. The jacquard headband bears the Montblanc name, along with rubberised elements for added comfort and a depiction of the Montblanc mountainscape. Peer through the lens, and you’ll find yourself gazing at an illustration of Europe’s tallest peak, standing more than 4,800 metres high. <i>Dh1,610</i> Arnold & Son has added a new colour to its Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum collection: Fern Green. Limited to only 28 pieces, the watch features a rhodium-plated dial adorned with radiating Cotes de Geneve "Stella Ray" stripes. The rich green tone is inspired by the ferns native to Cornwall, the birthplace of founder John Arnold. Sized at 41.5mm, the watch features astronomical moon phases on the front and a second moon phase indicator on the back. The moon phase display includes midnight blue constellations and a mother-of-pearl moon. Powered by the Calibre A&S1512 movement, this manual timepiece boasts 27 jewels and an impressive 90-hour power reserve. <i>Dh194,855</i> The brand Ethnicraft is now available at the Loom Collection in Dubai. Known for its focus on Swedish and mid-century design, their pieces have crisp, unfussy lines that will bring a calming simplicity to any interior. In languid neutral tones of oak and marble, the new arrivals include the Nell sideboard in light oak, the circular Nuba coffee table in travertine marble and the four arches of the Rialto console table in travertine or calacatta viola marble for a touch of elevated refinement. Whind, a fragrance and skincare line created in Morocco, has released a new line of scents inspired by the country. Called the Elixir Fragrance Collection, it contains a set of five perfumes filled with rose petals, orange blossom, saffron and oud to conjure the North African nation. Comprising oud davana, lallala rose, amber tangerine, neroli bronze and rose saffron, the fifth scent of Pomello Mint Tea leaves, for example, blends mint and citrus with syrupy tea. With top notes of pink pomello, spearmint and eucalyptus, it gives way to lemongrass, chamomile and black tea before drying down to papyrus, brown sugar and cedarwood. <i>Dh550 for 100ml</i> Longchamp is embracing pink for its spring 2025 collection, with its new line of bags made in tones that shift from ballerina, blush and fuscia to intense beetroot. The new Daylong bag makes its debut in a deep raspberry, while the classic Le Roseau appears in Barbie pink velvet for a tactile edge. Fastened with a silver bamboo toggle, Le Roseau is an ode to the power of dressing up. <i>Le Roseau XS starts at Dh2,145</i>