Black Book: Zaia loafers, Armani Casa in Dubai and Audemars Piguet x Kaws

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Zaia is the epitome of dedication to craft, in that it makes just one style of shoe. Created by Emirati designer Zainab Abdulla, Zaia only makes the Classic loafer. A modern slip-on fashioned from suede and calfskin, it has a sturdy white rubber sole for durability, and each shoe is decorated with a fine twist of leather across the upper. Perfect with trousers, skirts and dresses, it is designed to see the wearer through summery weather, and the languid cool of the Middle Eastern winter. Available in the staple tones of pitch black, inky blue, tan and true brown, it also comes in sophisticated shades such as crimson, silver grey, olive and stone taupe alongside limited-edition colours such as the pinkish hue of strawberry milk, the warm orange of sunset and a pale pistachio shade called matcha. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/16/bottega-veneta-bartolomeo-rongone-matthieu-blazy/" target="_blank">Bottega Veneta</a> and Italian lighting brand Flos have collaborated to reinterpret the classic Model 600 table lamp created by Gino Sarfatti. The lamp, first designed in 1966, the same year Bottega Veneta was founded, now carries Bottega Veneta's signature intrecciato leather design, while maintaining the original look of the lamp. Bold in design, this collaboration is available in two sizes and four colours including the brand's famous green. A celebration of innovation and craftsmanship, it is a stylish lighting solution that looks just as good on a side table as it does on the floor. Italian designer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/04/22/billionaires-elon-musk-heads-to-india-in-bid-to-expand-tesla-and-starlink/" target="_blank"> Giorgio Armani </a>has opened a new Armani/Casa store covering 360 square meters in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-mall/" target="_blank">Dubai Mall Zabeel.</a> The new store echoes a concept that was first revealed in the Milanese flagship. Blending smooth pale oak interiors with platinum metal mesh screens for a sophisticated atmosphere, the space is filled with contemporary classics of furniture, lighting, textiles and accessories, offering a fusion of simple chic with a touch of modern elegance. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/13/audemars-piguet-middle-east-collection-uae-royal-oak-perpetual-calendar-ultra-thin-white-ceramic/" target="_blank">Audemars Piguet </a>has become known for taking on bold collaborations that create pop culture moments, such as with the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon. Now the Audemars Piguet x Kaws Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon "Companion", is the latest entry into the canon, this time with American artist Kaws. Real name Brian Donnelly, his famous Companion cartoon mouse figure fills the dial, and is here reworked as a skeleton with the famous Kaws cross-stitched eyes. At 43mm, the titanium case has extra contrasting facets, while the hexagonal bezel has a series of screws that come with the same Kaws crossed marking. The caseback meanwhile has been engraved with "Limited Edition of 250 pieces." To accompany these timepieces, Donnelly has created an 11-metre-high matching figure on the roof of the Audemars Piguet headquarters in Switzerland.