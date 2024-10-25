Black Book: The latest from De Bethune, Richard Quinn, Byredo and Bloomingdale's

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. De Bethune's new DDB28XP Steel Wheel Tourbillon has arrived. With a 43mm, ultra flat case in grade five titanium, it has De Bethune's distinctive delta-shaped bridge, now in polished blued titanium. The ultra-light tourbillon cage sits at 6 o'clock, while the balance – with white gold inserts – is optimised for temperature difference. The watch has a five-day power reserve on the back, and operates at 3,600 vibrations per hour. It comes with a woven canvas strap. British designer Richard Quinn is staging a pop-up at Harvey Nichols Dubai. On until Sunday, the department store is home to a carefully curated selection of pieces from the autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 collections, on show at a dedicated shopping space called the Private Suite. Known for his focus on shape and volume, Quinn creates fairy tale pieces that are steeped in glamour, such as these drop-waist, ballerina skirted gowns. Perfume house Byredo has released the final chapter of its Mojave Ghost 2024 series, Mojave Ghost Absolu de Parfum. A high concentration of essence, this fragrance blends notes of amber, cedar, sapodilla, violet, cedar and amber for a rich, warm experience. Balancing constrasting elements, top notes of ambrette seeds and Jamaican sapodilla give way to a heart of magnolia, violet and sandalwood. Drying down to the base, this reveals a complex blend of cedar wood, amber and musk. Bloomingdale's in Dubai Mall has curated a home collection filled with zig-zag prints by Missoni Home, refined bed linen by Ralph Lauren Home and Celso de Lemos, hand-crafted rugs by Jaipur, and opulent furniture by Eichholtz. Filled with everything needed to turn a house into a tranquil, welcoming home, Dolce & Gabbana Casa will add a dash of Italian heritage, Pols Potten's glassware will bring pops of vibrant colour, while Alessi's collectible homeware brings additional charisma. Those searching for something more traditional, will find Waterford crystal, Wedgwood's fine china and the elegant silverware of Arthur Price.