Black Book: Louis Vuitton, Rimowa, Hermes, Dior x Lewis Hamilton and Giuseppe Zanotti

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team will compile Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches and jewellery. Louis Vuitton's famous Damier checkerboard pattern has undergone another transformation at the hands of Francesca Amfitheatrof, Vuitton’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewellery. Just as menswear director Pharrell Willams expanded the Damier pattern for his debut show, creating "damouflage", so Amfitheatrof has scaled it down to the size of rings, bracelets and earrings, in gold and diamonds. “It is a diamond collection that is not just about the stones but the pattern that they create,” explains Amfitheatrof. Available as rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces, in white and yellow gold, the collection is designed to be genderless. German suitcase specialist Rimowa is bringing its expertise into a new arena with a handbag-sized arrival called The Original Bag. Made with the same ridged aluminium construction as its famous suitcases, the new day bag is unisex, and can be carried with a top handle or worn crossbody via a strap. Fully lined in Italian leather, it is designed with functionality in mind, and has a zipped pocket and slots for credit cards. To showcase the new design, Rimowa enlisted the help of luminaries including model-turned-photographer Larissa Hofmann, as well as Ib Kamara, who was a stylist, editor-in-chief of <i>Dazed </i>magazine and is now the creative director of Off-White. Hermes has released a new scent for women – Barenia. Named after the delicate calf skin leather used to create its saddles, handbags and accessories, this new fragrance pairs powdery iris with the sweetness of miracle berry and the fruit of butterfly lily to create a liquid that evolves on the skin. These florals are grounded with the warmth of oak wood and an intense patchouli that continues to develop as it is worn. Housed in a bottle inspired by the maison’s Collier de chien (dog collar) bracelet, it comes with the same metallic studs, with two on the 60ml size and four on the 100ml size on hardware that follows the curve of the bottle. The latest addition to Dior’s capsule with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is here, in the very retro 2000s-inspired shape of the B44 Blade. The shoes feature microfibre and canvas inserts along with the Dior logo, as well as a Dior and Lewis Hamilton charm hanging from an eyelet. The model gets its name from the blade that cuts along the sole. It’s an indicator that these aren’t just fashion shoes, they can be used for some (unlikely) running. The pair is equipped with an NFC chip, placed under the sole of the right foot, which gives wearers access to a certificate of authenticity. The exclusive series is limited to 1947 numbered pairs. Italian shoe maker Giuseppe Zanotti is doubling down on individual style by offering customers the chance to customise some of its footwear in Dubai boutiques. The program, called My GZ, enables clients to add their own touch to styles from the autumn-winter 2024 collection, such as the GZ Mule, the Brendha sabot slingback, and the Janiee knee-high boots. Clients can choose from an array of additions, including adding initials to their heels, or a heart to create a unique pair. This service is available only at flagship locations such as Dubai, Paris, Milan and Shanghai, while those living elsewhere can access a similar service online. The shoes will then be customized in the Zanotti workshops in Italy, and shipped to the customer.