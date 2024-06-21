Top five gadgets for June 2024, from a YSL lipstick maker to a mini projector

With summer here, The National rounds up five of the best gadgets for indoor fun, from a functional Lego radio set to an at-home mini projector.

LG mini projector

LG's CineBeam Q 4K UHD portable projector. Photo: LG

Smart and portable, the CineBeam Q 4K UHD laser projector is a combination of simplicity and quality. It is versatile too, thanks mainly to its compact size – it measures 14cm long, 13cm high and just more than 7cm wide – which suggests it could fit into the smallest of spaces.

The projector has a rotating handle that allows users to carry it anywhere or adjust the viewing angle. An auto-screen adjustment makes for a smoother user experience as no setting changes are needed. It should be a case of place, point and play for movie night on the wall or a skyscape show on the ceiling. Platforms Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV are supported.

From $1,299.99, www.lg.com

Lego radio set

Build a functioning radio with Lego's vintage-inspired set. Photo: Lego

Paying homage to the celebrated music eras of the 1950s and 1960s, this retro device has a mini brick twist. The 906-piece Lego set will appeal to creative people and music fans alike. With its functional dial, the radio is designed to mimic the operation of a retro radio by controlling the sound on/off and switching between pre-recorded tunes stored in its sound brick. As an additional modern touch, the back panel has a compartment for storing a mobile phone as a music player.

From $99.99, www.lego.com

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

The Instax Mini 99 is a modern instant camera with a retro feel. Photo: Fujifilm

Instant cameras can be a fun and functional way to capture special moments, providing pictures that can be physically shared with friends and family without wasting time scrolling through a smartphone album. With no means to transfer images onto a phone, pictures are printed out on paper instead.

This nostalgic piece of analogue kit is Fujifilm’s update on the now-discontinued Instax Mini 90 model. It comes with a rechargeable battery and has enhanced functions to expand the range of print possibilities. Functions include colour effect control, which offers six different expressions applied directly to the film, and vignette mode to focus attention on the centre of the image. The camera inherits other modes from the Mini 90, including landscape, macro, indoor and sports.

From $199, www.instax.com

Pro-Ject Metallica limited-edition record player

Pro-Ject Metallica turntable with an S-shaped tonearm. Photo: Metallica x Pro-Ject

A fitting tribute to metal fans who have followed Metallica since their heyday in the 1980s, this limited-edition turntable has been created in collaboration with Polish manufacturer Pro-Ject. Shaped like the Metallica logo, the record player features a diamond-cut aluminium sub-plate and electronic speed change. It also comes with a detachable headshell for added versatility. Pro-Ject has topped off the turntable with a mirror-finished metal logo contour.

From $1,599, www.metallica.com

YSL Beauty Rouge Sur Mesure lipstick maker

Perfect your ideal cosmetic shade at home with the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure lipstick machine. Photo: YSL Beauty

Those not entirely satisfied with the various shades of ready-made lipstick available on the shelves can make their own with this kit at home. This custom lip colour creator produces unique lipstick shades by combining YSL’s colour expertise with beauty technology patented by Perso.

Users can set up the device by pairing it with a smartphone and installing lipstick cartridges into its base. Each cartridge set comes in a specific colour palette – red, pink, orange and nude – which the user can then pick to customise their ideal shade. With four available palettes, a selection of 4,000 shades can be created. Taking a selfie on the dedicated app can generate shade recommendations based on skin tone, hair colour and outfit choices.

From $350, www.yslbeauty.com