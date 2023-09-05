Strapless gowns rule the Priscilla red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney may have departed Venice, but there is still plenty of glamour around thanks to a wealth of strapless gowns on the red carpet.

For the premiere of Priscilla, Sofia Coppola's film about the life of Priscilla Presley, many guests arrived wearing unfussy variations on the strapless gown, as if it were an unspoken dress code.

A guest wears sunglasses with her sequins for the premier of Priscilla. Getty Images

Column and sheath dresses were the order of the day, as worn by Italian journalist Concita De Gregorio, who also sported cropped hair and a bubblegum pink long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress that was devoid of fuss.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bodi, a socialite in Dubai, went the opposite direction in a huge ruffled gown and a long train in shifting tones of pink.

A guest in a strapless, white dress at the premiere of Priscilla. Getty Images

Coppola arrived in a black faux-strapless dress with a cape, while Benedetta Finocchi went for an all-black, upscale trousered look, with one dramatic sleeve.

Also in black was Raissa Russ, who gave off 1950s ballgown vibes with her lace-bodice gown with its long sparkly train, while one unnamed guest arrived in a fitted sequin dress and sunglasses.

At the other end of the colour spectrum was Cailee Spaeny, who plays Presley, who wore pristine white. Toughened up by being open to the waist, her look was kept sophisticated by the angelic beaded top.

Also in white was Bella Thorne, who arrived in strapless bias-cut cream silk with a watteau back train falling from the back; and Rocio Munoz Morales, who arrived in a simple white dress, cut straight across the chest, and front pockets.

Stripped back of all frippery, the Priscilla red carpet looks were a knockout.