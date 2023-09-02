Amal Clooney and Jacqueline Fernandez up the fashion ante at Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney joined her husband George on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, with the actor one of the few Hollywood stars in attendance.

The elegantly dressed human rights lawyer wore a vintage Dior slip dress, complete with a train. She teamed the pastel outfit with chandelier earrings, strappy sandals and a metallic clutch.

Also in attendance was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was on the red carpet for the Adam Driver movie Ferrari. Driver's co-star, the dapper Patrick Dempsey, attended with his wife, Jillian Fink.

Other stars spotted at the festival include Mads Mikkelsen, Rita Ora and Emma Thompson, as well as models Neelam Gill and Barbara Palvin.

Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached attended the first day wearing a Rami Al Ali fishtail dress.

Raya Abirached on the red carpet at the 80th Venice Film Festival. Getty Images

While no major Hollywood stars were present at the festival's opening press conference, highlighting the scale of the American film industry's ongoing strikes, competition jury members Laura Poitras, Damien Chazelle and Martin McDonagh all wore T-shirts that read “Writers Guild on Strike!” in a gesture of solidarity with the American writers' and the actors’ unions.