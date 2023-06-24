Hot city summer: Luxury magazine's June cover shoot

As temperatures mount, look to crisp cottons, languid layers and masculine cuts to inject some cool into urban styling.

Keeping cool in the summer heat is no easy feat, but using layers to deflect the summer rays, or to remove when the mercury soars is key.

At Prada, this arrives as a roomy blazer, paired with a man's shirt stretched to the floor into a shirt dress, while at Celine jaunty stripes and a denim-weight jacket speaks of cool, off-shore breezes.

Dior also embraces to-the-floor tailoring, now swept around the waist for a feminine twist, while La DoubleJ covers its cotton dress in pops of patterning. Maison Margiela offers a silk dress in zesty lime, and worn with an inside-out knitted top, its seams and stitches left for all to see.

For perhaps the ultimate summery looks, however, both Hermes and Loewe opt for sunset shades, as floaty panels of orange and coral chiffon, and an unlined jacket in painterly stripes of lawn green, orange, and aquamarine.

However you dress this summer, just make sure to keep your cool.

Credits

Fashion director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Francesco Scotti at MMG

Hair and make-up: Ania Poniatowski at MMG

Model: Livia at MMG