Capturing Luxury's Blurred Lines fashion shoot in one of Dubai's oldest compounds

For its February fashion shoot, the Luxury team chose Desert Springs Village, one of Dubai's old-school residential compounds, as its backdrop.

Nestled on the side of Sheikh Zayed Road in Barsha Heights, the community's low-rise houses, palm trees and chain mail fences have something of a downbeat, Los Angeles vibe to them. It also provides an ideal setting for the tough-chic mood of the spring/summer 2023 looks on show.

Dress, Dh9,200; corset, Dh6,800; and men’s blazer, Dh10,100, all from Dolce & Gabbana. Photographer: Mehmet Erzincan

Our model Diana, who is from Ukraine, is named after the ancient goddess of hunting, and to capture female power and resilience, we chose a shrunken leather jacket and chevron dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, shot against a backdrop of a rough cloth. Elsewhere, in an olive, painted silk slip dress by Prada, Diana stands tall and proud.

In all-black Miu Miu with a utilitarian pannier belt, she looks ready for any challenge, while in sleek, smoke-grey Fendi, she highlights an urban edge, hanging from a fence. Later, photographer Mehmet Erzincan shot her in a sultry Dolce & Gabbana dress and corset top, teamed with a menswear jacket, lounging on theconcrete floor.

Adding to the mood was Louis Vuitton’s hard-edged embroidery and mirrored sunglasses, paired with a lipstick case around the neck, while in luscious gold silk lamé — here shaped into a slinky goddess gown by Celine — our huntress was captured at sunset against faded street furniture.

The team:

Photographer: Mehmet Erzincan at Art Factory Studios

Fashion direction: Sarah Maisey

Hair and make-up: Gulum Erzincan at Art Factory Studios

Model: Diana at Signature Element