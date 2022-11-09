Six impressive pieces at Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is currently under way, with installations, exhibitions and immersive experiences that shine a spotlight on innovation — in the region and beyond. We present some of the most striking objects on show at the event, which includes Downtown Design, a dedicated showcase of high-quality, original, contemporary design.

Forever sofa

The Forever sofa by Egyptian design company R’kan. Photo: R’kan

Egyptian design firm R’kan has curated a collection of objects in collaboration with artists and artisans. This includes decorative glassware, a colourful mirror and sculptural pieces of furniture, such as this 60-kilogram Forever sofa, which is crafted from polyester to convey a man and woman who are bonded forever more.

Price on request

Peanut Bench

The Peanut Bench by Doodle and the Gang. Photo: Doodle and the Gang

The Peanut Bench by Doodle and the Gang conveys the design duo’s commitment to exploring traditional crafts and giving them modern-day manifestations. Founded this year by sisters Mentalla and Asmaa Said, the design studio is presenting Volume I at Dubai Design Week, which includes furniture pieces that have been hand-built by local artisans, as well as ceramics produced by the siblings themselves.

$10,000

Moser vase

A multi-hued vase by Moser. Photo: Moser

Moser specialises in lead-free crystal products created entirely by hand. The company was founded in 1857 by Ludwig Moser, who launched a glassmaking workshop in the spa town of Karlovy Vary and quickly gained a reputation for his exquisite skills and timeless design. That legacy continues in pieces such as this multi-hued vase, which gently gradates from orange to yellow and then green, and comes in two sizes.

$13,810

Made From Jordan

Made From Jordan by Twelve Degrees is a durable and versatile material that is 100 per cent biodegradable. Photo: Twelve Degrees

Twelve Degrees, a multidisciplinary team of designers and engineers, has developed Made From Jordan, a durable and versatile material that is 100 per cent biodegradable, transforming locally sourced agricultural waste into sustainable and functional products. At the end of their life, objects such as this sculptural bench can be melted and recast, or left to biodegrade on their own.

$16,000

Muqar vase

The Muqar vase by French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani. Photo: Trame Paris

Combining traditional craftsmanship with digital technologies, French homeware brand Trame Paris will be present at Downtown Design showcasing a line of rugs and accessories inspired by the Fez-Meknes region of Morocco, Calabria in Italy and Andalusia in Spain. These include the Muqar vase by French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani.

$1,465

Organic Console

Organic Console by Nada Debs. Photo: Nada Debs

READ MORE Interior designer Kelly Hoppen makes her mark in the UAE

Marking the 20th anniversary of the launch of her eponymous brand, Nada Debs has continued to combine age-old craft traditions with a neo-Arab identity. From her studio in Gemmayzeh, Beirut, she works with a team of 20 to create annual collections, one-off commissions, creative collaborations and collectibles such as this Organic Console.

Price on request