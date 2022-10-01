Street style at Paris Fashion Week — snowman suits to artfully undone looks

The chic street style at Paris Fashion Week is one of the major highlights of the entire affair.

Speaking with Phil Oh, Vogue's photographer, he is enthused about the "Parisian cool kids" who arrive in their droves to every runway event, looking every inch the fashionistas.

Fashion week attendees in matching shocking pink ensembles arrive at the Loewe show on Friday. Sarah Maisey / The National

In a city known for its sublime style, street style in Paris is actually an oxymoron.

Elegant, but somewhat rigid in its codes, fashion in the French capital tends to dictate style standards, meaning that dressing in Paris tends to follow a predictably sophisticated path.

Not so this season however, perhaps after the confines of the pandemic, many are embracing the sheer fun of dressing up, be it a woman in Place Vendome, dressed head-to-toe in bright green waterproofs or the person seen outside the Loewe show wearing a giant snowman head.

Elsewhere, the looks shifted from the beautiful, a man in a double breasted suit, cape and lapel jewellery, to the effortless, as demonstrated by two girls standing outside the Celine headquarters. Wearing a mini skirt, oversized leather jacket and cowboy boots, and with artfully messy hair, one girl in particular was the epitome of cool.

A duo of Parisian women spotted outside Celine. Sarah Maisey / The National

Shocking pink has been spotted, worn by men and women, as well as a rich green jacket that came with its own Groot toy. One teenager, meanwhile, was seen in a knitted balaclava with cats ears, and was, he said, waiting to see which celebrities were staying at the Ritz Paris.

While many opted to flash the flesh, one hijabi seen at the Place Vendome demonstrated exactly how to look on point while dressing modestly, while an older attendee dialled up the fun with a floor-length coat, seemingly made out of a quilted sleeping bag.

Over the past 24 hours we've spotted sequins, safari suits, pastel shades and furry shoes, balaclavas, bright red hair and even half a snowman on the Parisian streets. Or, in other words, just another normal day at fashion week.