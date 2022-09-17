Which designer brands, accessories and clothes are a dog's best friend?

We have all seen them. Lap dogs — and occasionally cats — draped in designer labels and nestled in cashmere blankets. Although they might not be taking to the runway any time soon, there's no denying some pets have more designer brands in their wardrobes than most humans.

Dress your dog in a GG coat, for Dh3,600 ($980). Photo: Gucci

The truth is that many people simply love to spend as much money on their pets as they do on their children, and if that means dressing Fido in Fendi, that's their choice to make.

When it comes to clothes, pups are spoilt for choice, with high-end names from Gucci to Versace offering up snug body warmers to suit all manner of furry friends.

Prada has extended its recycled Re-Nylon collection to dogs, with a suitably chic jacket, in a dashing Prada triangle pattern. Quilted for extra warmth, it also comes with a hood to help ward off inclement weather — after all, everyone knows how precious some pups can be about the elements. Versace's Barocco dog vest, in swirling gold on black, is a true Italian fashion drama, and even has the famous Medusa head for all to see.

Dog lead in recycled leather, Dh780 ($212), Hugo Boss. Photo: Hugo Boss

Of course, every good dog needs a good lead, and Miu Miu offers one in pink, complete with a quilted bag holder. Hugo Boss, meanwhile, has a version made of recycled leather, which comes with a matching harness for extra safety. Givenchy offers a black-and-white version.

For dog collars, that staple of dog apparel, Valentino has a Rockstud version — in red, naturally — to match their human shoes. Fendi, on the other hand, has created a white fabric option and Loro Piana's version, for cats, is made from lambskin and cashmere.

Of course, every pet needs plenty of exercise and play to remain healthy, so how about a squeaky toy bone by Supreme, or a tennis ball and carrying pouch by Anya Hindmarch to ensure a good workout?

Dog bone, Dh325 ($88), Supreme. Photo: Supreme

Even meal times receive an ultra-chic upgrade, courtesy of a Barbour water bowl and a food dish by Moschino Couture. At the end of a long day chasing designer tennis balls, Fido can then curl up for a pampered night's sleep on a leopard print bed by Dolce & Gabbana, designed as a miniature of the human version.

So, next time you see a pug in Prada or a dachshund in Dolce, don't judge. Instead, celebrate that one lucky pup is living the dream, and perhaps offer your services as a dog walker, as it just might come with a Gucci uniform.

