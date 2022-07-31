Hawaii home rented by Justin Bieber for $10,000 a night up for auction at $10m

Justin Bieber is well known for his extravagant holidays. Only last year, Bieber and wife Hailey made headlines after splashing out on a $1,375-per-night suite at five-star hotel Calilo in Ios, Greece.

That's positively frugal in comparison to his past splurges, however, one of the most memorable being in 2016 when Bieber rented the $10,000-per-night Waterfalling Estate in Hawaii for two weeks for him and his entourage.

The house is now going up for sale with Sotheby's Concierge Auction from August 11 to 15, and it's currently listed at $9.95 million with a $6m reserve.

It's one of Hawaii's most photographed homes for a reason. It comes with a 73-metre natural waterfall, its own 450-capacity sports stadium and a nine-tee golf course. Add to that an aquatic centre, two-storey water slide and incredible ocean views, and the high cost starts to make more sense.

There are five bedrooms, two guest suites and a one-bedroom guest house at Waterfalling Estate in Hawaii. Photo: Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

It's made an appearance on the small screen, too, as it was the location for Love Island and Ex on the Beach, as well as a finalist on HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt.

Waterfalling Estate, which is located north of Hilo, sits on 3.3 hectares of land, overlooking the Hamakua coastline, and comes with a four-car garage and helipad.

The four-storey property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two master suites, and comes complete with a lift. The main living area includes a chef's kitchen and dining spot, has waterfall and ocean views. There are also two guest suites, with a game room, media area, two whirlpools, a sauna, outdoor kitchen and dining area.

There's a rooftop deck, lighted tennis and basketball court, lap pool, diving pool and children's pool.

On top of all that, there's a one-bedroom guest house and outdoor bar.

It's also close to a number of beautiful beaches, popular hiking spots and other areas for activities such as zip lining, whale watching, jungle exploring and fishing.