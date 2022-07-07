Amira Al Zuhair, the Saudi model ruling Paris's haute couture catwalks

Paris Haute Couture Week autumn/winter 2022-23 is under way in the French capital, showcasing dazzling looks from an array of fashion houses.

As the creations sweep the catwalks, embellished in sequins, beads and embroidery, one rising star in particular is having a moment all of her own, the Saudi model Amira Al Zuhair.

Al Zuhair, 22, is signed to Elite Model Management. In the first days of couture week, she clocked up an impressive four runway appearances for some of the most prestigious houses in the world.

On the opening day, Al Zuhair walked for Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, in an embellished two-tiered skirt of cream and pink, decked in elaborate beadwork and topped with a diaphanous organza shirt in sea blue, with trailing sleeves.

Next was a turn for Giambattista Valli, for which she wore a flamboyant high-low taffeta gown in burnt chocolate.

On day two , Al Zuhair was on the Alexis Mabille runway not once but twice, first in a high-collared white blouse, paired with a high-waisted, floor length skirt, seconded by a rust-coloured, bias-cut, slinky dress.

This she followed with a turn for Giorgio Armani and his fabled Armani Prive show, in which she donned an elegant sequinned tailored jacket, over front-pleat satin trousers, with her hair set as a soft wave.

Celebrating her runway achievements, Al Zuhair posted footage from the Armani Prive event on social media, writing: “Thank you for this magical moment!”

Of her appearance for Georges Hobeika, she wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @georgeshobeika for having me in your Haute Couture Show ... I had an amazing time!"

Paris Haute Couture Week runs until July 7