Inside a $139m Los Angeles mansion with auto lift, climbing wall, ice room and night club

It is no secret that Los Angeles is full of stunning mansions and residential estates, but 1200 Bel Air Road stands out.

The National's International Property of the Week, this striking mansion is newly completed and is on the market for $139 million.

The key details

A playground for the rich and famous, this 12-bedroom, 18-bathroom Bel Air property is set on a 0.84 hectare plot.

More than a home, this mansion offers a full premium lifestyle with a nightclub and indoor and outdoor cinema, an infinity pool, full-sized fitness centre, detached guest house and incredible views of LA.

The 23-foot pool screen in the garden of the Bel Air mansion. Photo: Savills

What's the story?

If you have watched an episode of Selling Sunset, you'll know that the LA property market features a number of mega mansions and incredible properties that home Hollywood's rich and famous. This Bel Air property stands head-and-shoulders above the rest.

More than five years in the making, La Fin rises high above Bel Air, both as an architectural masterpiece at the top of its class and at an elevation above the city with views impossible to obstruct. It is the pinnacle of homes designed for entertaining at a scale comparable to the best hotels in the world. The 12-bedroom home also has a separate detached guest penthouse, caretaker residences, security command centre and drive-on motor court.

A few of the many show-stopping features include a fully mechanised 23-foot outdoor LED screen, several bars, a sub-zero tasting room, private wine room with custom Murano glass art installation, an elegant home theatre with imported Belgian leather motorised seating, a six-car display-ready rotating auto elevator, separately ventilated cigar room with a spectacular humidor, a full-scale fitness centre with rock climbing wall and a 6,000-square-foot night club.

The walk-in wardrobe is the size of a boutique. Photo: Savills

The home has been constructed with rare and decadent materials sourced from Europe, Italy and around the world. The property offers sensational views and stunning light quality throughout. Immediately upon crossing the threshold you enter a grand, entertaining room with 23-foot ceilings and filled with fully customised furniture hand-crafted in Milan and found throughout the property. This mansion is being sold fully furnished by interior design service La Contessina.

The grand master suite includes Italian hand-crafted floor-to-ceiling oak cladding, a Portuguese marble fireplace and a wrap-around deck with uninterrupted views from downtown to Los Angles's Century City neighbourhood. The bathrooms rivals the finest of hotel resorts with 24 slabs of Calacatta gold marble, a sizeable walk-in shower, floating marble vanity and showroom-style walk-in closets.

What the broker says

How often do properties of this standard come onto the Los Angeles market?

Los Angeles has become a hotbed for some of the largest and most luxurious homes in the world. That said, 1200 Bel Air offers a level of opulence and grandeur that is not commonly found in Los Angeles, or anywhere else in the world for that matter.

How popular is Los Angeles with GCC buyers?

Los Angeles has been and continues to be a very popular destination for GCC buyers seeking year-round amazing weather, world class dining, shopping and nightlife. The LA real estate market has experienced tremendous appreciation over the past 10 years, making it an attractive investment for GCC buyers as well.

The LA property market has been spotlighted by Netflix show Selling Sunset, how close is the TV version to the reality of real estate in Los Angeles?

It’s not an accurate depiction at all. Jason Oppenheim is a respected and highly successful agent in the LA market, but Selling Sunset is a reality television show with a high emphasis on conflict and drama for the purpose of entertainment. We represent some of the most affluent people in the world, and we carry the responsibility of selling their most valuable assets. This is a serious business with high stakes. Integrity and professionalism are paramount.

— Adam Rosenfeld, director, The Agency (Savills associate)