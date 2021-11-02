Valentino unveils collection of haute couture abayas

Valentino has unveiled an exclusive collection of haute couture abayas.

Crafted by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new line of abayas forms part of a special installation at Doha Design District that also features pieces from the Valentino Des Ateliers Haute Couture collection and the 12 artworks that inspired them.

Valentino's selection of haute couture abayas. Photo: Valentino

Piccioli has created 15 unique abayas, on show in Qatar, that encapsulate the brand’s haute couture expertise. While modesty lies at the heart of the designs, Piccioli plays with colour, layering, proportion and cut to create an overall sense of lightness and elegance.

The pieces feature Piccioli’s signature use of bold, uplifting hues, from a fuchsia wool crepe abaya with a velvet neck and volant at the bottom, to a piece crafted from organza with silver embroidery and a contrasting cherry red crepe lining.

Other examples are crafted from orange cashmere, with a velvet stole and silver sequins, or petrol green faille with an oversized bow at the neck. One of the standout pieces is an embossed gold lurex abaya with a pale rose cashmere lining. All showcase Piccioli’s skill at combining flawless tailoring with feminine silhouettes.

The abayas are available to view via private appointment until Friday.