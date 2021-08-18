Bahrain's Noon by Noor to showcase collection at London Fashion Week

Bahraini fashion label Noon by Noor is joining London Fashion Week.

After an impressive 16 seasons showing in New York City, the brand has decided to switch focus, and has moved its show to the UK to connect with a European clientele.

Following the news that Chanel will bring its Cruise 2022 show to Dubai, Noon by Noor's shift to London can be taken as further proof that the region is cementing its place on the global fashion stage.

On September 18, the brand will showcase its spring/summer 2022 collection as part of London's storied Fashion Week. The full event will run from Thursday to Tuesday, September 16 to 21, with brands such as Erdem, Molly Goddard, Osman Yousefzada and Roksanda all taking part.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa, Noon by Noor has built a loyal customer base over the years, with its self-assured pieces that focus on details.

However, the pair took the bold decision to use pandemic-triggered lockdowns to rethink the label in its entirety. Now, one year later, the first glimpse of its new direction has been unveiled as the autumn/winter 2021 "Collection 1".

Built around elegant simplicity, the almost all-white collection is tightly curated, embracing a new attitude of "less, but better".

Pitched to the well-heeled woman, the new collection has been reduced to a core of sleek staples that are intended to be seasonless.

A entirely backless sheath dress, for example, comes wrapped in a gossamer layer of embroidery, while a fuller dress leans on Art Deco-style geometric chevrons, in an environmentally friendly carry-over from last season.

Doubling down on the idea of slow fashion, classic, wide palazzo and cigarette pants are teamed with crisp shirts and linen tops, while even jackets are given a luxe upgrade with sequinned sleeves.

As a whole, the collection is a skilful reworking of masculine codes for today's woman, resulting in separates that are fresh, understated and quietly luxurious.

With such a strong outing for autumn/winter 2021, there is high expectation for London's September show, as we wait to see what the talented pair will deliver next.