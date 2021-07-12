Paris Haute Couture Week: 6 top trends from this season

Paris Haute Couture Week has wrapped for another season, having dished up some of the most beautiful looks seen in years.

While the clothes are, of course, far beyond all but the deepest pockets, the runways produced many ideas that us mere mortals can take inspiration from.

Here, we round up some of the key trends that emerged from the four-day event.

Couture for men

Menswear on the couture runway was a new thing this season, seen here at Azzaro, Fendi and Giambattista Valli

This is nothing new for Dolce & Gabbana, which has been creating Alta Sartoria for years, but until now, other houses have been slow to follow.

This season, however, presumably in reply to a shift in thinking brought about by the pandemic, men were suddenly everywhere on the runway.

At Azzaro, men wore oversized, shimmery suits in pinstripe silver, or were clad in shiny leather coats and sequinned trousers, while Giambattista Valli delivered a kandoura and sleek, double-breasted suits teamed with capes. At Balenciaga, men wore single-button, double-breasted suits with built-up shoulders.

The 'new' fur

Fur was rethought this season. Balenciaga opted for strips of silk, Georges Hobeika used feathers instead, and Viktor & Rolf went for raffia

Despite a historical link with riches and glamour, this season fur had something of a makeover.

At Viktor & Rolf, regal coats came trimmed instead with great cuffs of raffia or shredded plastic, while at Balenciaga, an exaggerated shouldered jacket was made from long silken threads inside of pelt.

At Chanel, a flower-strewn jacket was made entirely of hand-applied feathers, while even Fendi – whose double F motif stands for 'fun furs' – chose to delve through its stock and create fur looks from leftovers, in a statement-making shift of direction.

Dancing light

Dazzling light, as seen at Azzaro, Armani Prive and Schiaparelli

Again, perhaps in reply to the dark days we have lived through, light seemed of particular importance this season.

Armani Prive used a cloth so iridescent it looked like liquid crystal, while Azzaro opened its show with a women’s smoking suit so dense with sequins, it sparkled like diamonds.

At Fendi, a golden dress was made of metal fragments stitched together to create chainmail, while Stephane Rolland covered bodices in unusual beads of Carrera marble, amber and even Bakelite to create a dazzling new surface.

At Maison Margiela, John Galliano took the idea to the absolute zenith, by crafting a dress from pieces of shattered mirror. Each shard was carefully edged in metal, and then hand-crocheted into a loose dress that shifted the light with every move. Even Dubai label Rami Al Ali, while not creating haute couture, delivered a dress in pale pleated gold, fit for Queen Cleopatra.

Denim

Denim was seen on several runways, including Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier and Balenciaga

Denim is not exactly the first fabric that comes to mind when contemplating haute couture, yet here it was in many iterations.

Balenciaga delivered jeans that were crafted from fabric handwoven on antique Japanese looms, while Jean Paul Gaultier created a military jacket and handkerchief-hem skirt patched from vintage jeans.

Schiaparelli, meanwhile, gathered about 15 pairs of vintage denim jeans and recut them into one astonishing jacket.

Recycle to upcycle

Recycling reached new heights at couture, with Julie de Libran using vintage fabric, while both Schiaparelli and Viktor & Rolf patchworked dead stock

With couture conjured from only the most noble fabrics, an important new development was the introduction of recycled materials into this season's shows.

At Maison Margiela, John Galliano pillaged thrift stores for blue and white handkerchiefs, bandanas and even aprons, that were taken apart and remade into an exquisite caped gown.

At Julie de Libran, one dress was made of vintage Victorian fabric inherited from her grandmother, painstakingly restored and cut into a slip dress.

Viktor & Rolf, meanwhile, presented looks that were patchworked from scraps, while Schiaparelli offered a modern-day matador's outfit, now made from pieces of gold lamé, satin and taffeta, embroidered in gold.

Under-eye liner

Under-eye liner was a major trend, seen here at Chanel, Schiaparelli and Christian Dior

Seen at Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Stephane Rolland and Chanel, the latest beauty look is a slick of heavy eyeliner underneath the eye. At Dior, it was in deep midnight blues flicked out to a wing, and with the lightest of lines on the top lid.

Over at Schiaparelli, it became a jet-black, almost vampy cat’s eye, while Stephane Rolland opted for a more moody, smoked eye, with thin liner on both eyelids.

At Chanel, eyes were decorated in two colours for the show, with the upper lid a discreet slick of black, while under the eye a strong line of darkest blue flicked out to the side. Interestingly, the colours did not meet at the side, but created a double flick effect.

