Paris Haute Couture Week: 6 top trends from this season

Paris Haute Couture Week has wrapped for another season, having dished up some of the most beautiful looks seen in years.
While the clothes are, of course, far beyond all but the deepest pockets, the runways produced many ideas that us mere mortals can take inspiration from.
Here, we round up some of the key trends that emerged from the four-day event.
Couture for men
This is nothing new for Dolce & Gabbana, which has been creating Alta Sartoria for years, but until now, other houses have been slow to follow.
This season, however, presumably in reply to a shift in thinking brought about by the pandemic, men were suddenly everywhere on the runway.
At Azzaro, men wore oversized, shimmery suits in pinstripe silver, or were clad in shiny leather coats and sequinned trousers, while Giambattista Valli delivered a kandoura and sleek, double-breasted suits teamed with capes. At Balenciaga, men wore single-button, double-breasted suits with built-up shoulders.
The 'new' fur
Despite a historical link with riches and glamour, this season fur had something of a makeover.
At Viktor & Rolf, regal coats came trimmed instead with great cuffs of raffia or shredded plastic, while at Balenciaga, an exaggerated shouldered jacket was made from long silken threads inside of pelt.
At Chanel, a flower-strewn jacket was made entirely of hand-applied feathers, while even Fendi – whose double F motif stands for 'fun furs' – chose to delve through its stock and create fur looks from leftovers, in a statement-making shift of direction.
Dancing light
Again, perhaps in reply to the dark days we have lived through, light seemed of particular importance this season.
Armani Prive used a cloth so iridescent it looked like liquid crystal, while Azzaro opened its show with a women’s smoking suit so dense with sequins, it sparkled like diamonds.
At Fendi, a golden dress was made of metal fragments stitched together to create chainmail, while Stephane Rolland covered bodices in unusual beads of Carrera marble, amber and even Bakelite to create a dazzling new surface.
At Maison Margiela, John Galliano took the idea to the absolute zenith, by crafting a dress from pieces of shattered mirror. Each shard was carefully edged in metal, and then hand-crocheted into a loose dress that shifted the light with every move. Even Dubai label Rami Al Ali, while not creating haute couture, delivered a dress in pale pleated gold, fit for Queen Cleopatra.
Denim
Denim is not exactly the first fabric that comes to mind when contemplating haute couture, yet here it was in many iterations.
Balenciaga delivered jeans that were crafted from fabric handwoven on antique Japanese looms, while Jean Paul Gaultier created a military jacket and handkerchief-hem skirt patched from vintage jeans.
Schiaparelli, meanwhile, gathered about 15 pairs of vintage denim jeans and recut them into one astonishing jacket.
Recycle to upcycle
With couture conjured from only the most noble fabrics, an important new development was the introduction of recycled materials into this season's shows.
At Maison Margiela, John Galliano pillaged thrift stores for blue and white handkerchiefs, bandanas and even aprons, that were taken apart and remade into an exquisite caped gown.
At Julie de Libran, one dress was made of vintage Victorian fabric inherited from her grandmother, painstakingly restored and cut into a slip dress.
Viktor & Rolf, meanwhile, presented looks that were patchworked from scraps, while Schiaparelli offered a modern-day matador's outfit, now made from pieces of gold lamé, satin and taffeta, embroidered in gold.
Under-eye liner
Seen at Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Stephane Rolland and Chanel, the latest beauty look is a slick of heavy eyeliner underneath the eye. At Dior, it was in deep midnight blues flicked out to a wing, and with the lightest of lines on the top lid.
Over at Schiaparelli, it became a jet-black, almost vampy cat’s eye, while Stephane Rolland opted for a more moody, smoked eye, with thin liner on both eyelids.
At Chanel, eyes were decorated in two colours for the show, with the upper lid a discreet slick of black, while under the eye a strong line of darkest blue flicked out to the side. Interestingly, the colours did not meet at the side, but created a double flick effect.
Company name: Overwrite.ai
Founder: Ayman Alashkar
Started: Established in 2020
Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai
Sector: PropTech
Initial investment: Self-funded by founder
Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit.
Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property.
There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year.
Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Motori Profile
Date started: March 2020
Co-founder/CEO: Ahmed Eissa
Based: UAE, Abu Dhabi
Sector: Insurance Sector
Size: 50 full-time employees (Inside and Outside UAE)
Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing
Investors: Safe City Group
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Qalandars 109-3 (10ovs)
Salt 30, Malan 24, Trego 23, Jayasuriya 2-14
Bangla Tigers (9.4ovs)
Fletcher 52, Rossouw 31
Bangla Tigers win by six wickets
Develop an innovative business concept
Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors
Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19
Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.)
Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months
Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses
Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business
* Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna
Editorial: The case for repatriating ISIS Europeans
Jamie Prentis: Alleged ISIS member living off benefits in the UK
Sholto Byrnes: Neither Shamima Begum nor Sajid Javid should be above the law
The flights
Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.
Where to stay
It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).
Declan McVeigh: Northern Ireland is marking its centenary, rattled and alone
Declan McVeigh: A tribute to John Hume and his lessons in peacemaking
Gavin Esler: The Good Friday Agreement teaches us some important lessons
Damien McElroy: Boris must listen to Churchill's comments on Irish divisions
Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink.
Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons.
A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6.
Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Anna and the Apocalypse
Director: John McPhail
Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton
Three stars
