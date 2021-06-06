Lebanese designer Krikor Jabotian teams up with Beit El Baraka to create limited-edition brooches for charity

A woman wearing one of the brooches created for Beit El Baraka by Lebanese designer Krikor Jabotian.
Lebanese designer Krikor Jabotian has teamed up with the Beit El Baraka charity in Lebanon to create a range of brooches.

Best known for his elegant bridal and eveningwear, Jabotian has designed seven different brooches, in a collection called Flowers of Glory.

Strictly limited edition, the pieces are all made-to-order, and only available during the month of June. All proceeds from the sale will go towards providing support to families in need in Lebanon.

One of the limited edition brooches by Krikor Jabotian, for Beit el Baraka. Courtesy Krikor Jabotian
Designed by Jabotian using his signature flowers and leaves, each brooch has been handmade by artisans in Lebanon, in brass, and finished with pearl beads. Each design is named after a real woman – Anahid, Layla, Sabah, Salwa, Therese, Varteni and Victorine – who tell their stories in a video that accompanied the launch.

Jabotian says it was the strong spirit of women in Lebanon that inspired the designs.

“Lebanese women – the nurturers, fighters, mentors and providers who have allowed our communities to forcefully blossom and persevere in spite of severe hardships – inspire the seven limited edition brooches,” he said.

A number of communities in Lebanon have struggled amid the ongoing pandemic, the worsening economic situation and in the aftermath of the tragic port explosion of August 2020, which destroyed much of downtown Beirut.

Since it was founded in 2019, Beit El Baraka has worked across Lebanon to provide food, medical aid, education and a livelihood to the most at-risk members of society.

Hand made by artisans in Lebanon, each brooch is made of brass and pearl beads. Courtesy Krikor Jabotian
To date, the non-profit has refurbished more than 3,000 homes, bringing them up to modern standards, and has ensured that more than 1,600 people have received medical aid. It has even opened a free supermarket, which works on a system of points instead of money.

