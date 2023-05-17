Inside the $26m home where Jacqueline Kennedy lived following JFK's assassination

This amalgamation of three properties on N Street NW is one of Georgetown, Washington, DC’s, most historically important estates — and the one-time home of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

At its heart sits a grand mansion in Federal style. Inspired by Roman design, the architectural discipline emerged out of the American Revolution in the late 1700s and early 1800s, and is defined by its simple square or rectangular design, understated facades and simplified columns and mouldings.

The entrance to the main house, which features a poster of its famous former resident. Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

In addition to Kennedy, several other prominent Americans have called the mansion at 3017 N Street home, including Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall and former Miss America, Yolande Fox. As a result, the estate has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The property was also referenced in the 1933 book, A Portrait of Old Georgetown, by local author Grace Dunlop Ecker, who noted how it had contributed to “the character of Georgetown” for generations.

While many of its original features, including a grand main reception hall, original fireplace surrounds and elegant mouldings, have been maintained, the property’s interiors have been entirely renovated. A spacious primary suite is located on the second floor and is fitted with parquet flooring, a private balcony overlooking the rear gardens and a spa-quality bathroom. The third floor is home to four additional en suite bedrooms, as well as a lofted observation deck.

The property at 3003 N St NW was built in 1880 and has five bedrooms, as well as herringbone oak floors. Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Kennedy purchased the home at 3017 N Street in December 1963, one week after officially moving out of the White House following the assassination of her husband, John F Kennedy. She and her children moved in on February 1, 1964, with local newspapers providing a play-by-play account of the family’s movements and belongings, accompanied by photographs of her arriving at her new home with the family’s dog, Brumus. A crowd of onlookers gathered outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of her.

She already had a close association with Georgetown, having arrived in Washington from New York at the age of 10. She went on to attend George Washington University and met then-senator John while she was working as a photographer at the Washington Times-Herald. Their courtship largely took place in and around Georgetown.

The master bedroom in the main house. Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

But her new home did not provide the solace she needed in the wake of her husband’s death. A 1964 article in The Washington Post referred to the residence as a “foremost tourist attraction”, with large groups of sightseers lining the street outside the property each weekend, hoping to catch a glimpse of the former first lady. They left rubbish strewn all over the pavement, while heavy traffic, including tour buses, clogged the streets.

In September 1964, she decided to move back to New York.

A marble-clad bath tub in the master bathroom of the main house. Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

The property has undergone various improvements and owners in the subsequent years and, in 2017, was connected with the two adjacent properties at 3009 and 3003 N St, to create living space spanning more than 16,000 square feet. The 1950s modernist brick-and-concrete structure at 3009 N St NW is home to three bedrooms, while the property at 3003 N St NW was built in 1880 and has five bedrooms, as well as herringbone oak floors and a chef’s kitchen. This brings the total number of rooms across the extended property to 13, all of which have been upgraded.

The entire property is now on the market for $26.5 million, available to buy via Sotheby’s International Realty, which calls it “a home for the most discerning buyer and undoubtedly one of Georgetown’s most storied estates”.

ASKING PRICE: $26.5 million