From Namshi to Ikea: 10 of the best online sales taking place this DSS

Reluctant to leave the house? You can still find bargains from your sofa this summer

Namshi is among the websites offering summer sales right now

Janice Rodrigues
Jul 13, 2020

Dubai Summer Surprises is upon us, bringing with it activities, sales and discounts across the city. And those looking to take advantage of offers don't necessarily need to leave the house, either.

A number of brands have introduced or expanded their online offerings this year, So, if you’re looking to get some bargain buys without getting off the couch, here are some websites to browse through.

1. 6th Street

Apparel Group's online shopping portal  is currently hosting a sale across its brands. That means shoppers can find discounts of up to 50 per cent on a number of high-street labels, including Vero Moda, Birkenstock, Only, Charles & Keith, Call It Spring, LC Waikiki and Crocs. There are also offers on sports brands such as Nike, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger Sport.

2. Bath & Body Works

Looking to spruce up your home or bath time? American retailer Bath & Body Works is currently offering discounts of between 25 and 75 per cent on select lines, which means you can get your hands on its famous three-wick candles for Dh49, and select liquid hand soaps for Dh15. Prices for its body care range – which includes lotions, mists and shower gels – start at Dh19.

3. Zara

The Spanish fashion brand is a favourite for many, and you can shop its sales in stores and online, with discounts of up to 70 per cent. So now might be the perfect time to stock up on summer dresses, workwear staples and wardrobe essentials.

4. Mango

The fashion brand's website is offering between 25 and 50 per cent off select items from its spring / summer 2020 collection. Delivery is free on orders of Dh200 or more, with free returns possible. However, deliveries may take up to 15 working days.

5. Brands for Less

The store known for offering well-known brands for, well, less, and is currently giving a flat 50 per cent discount on select men's, women's and childrens' items, as well as homeware. Delivery is available across the UAE.

6. Gap

The American high-street clothing label kicked off DSS with discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected items. Those heading to its online store will be able to find further reductions of up to 75 per cent on men's, women's and childrens’ items.

7. Home Centre

The furniture brand is currently running a sale for DSS, but savings aren't limited to stores. A 25 to 50 per cent discount is also available online, making this a good time to stock up on anything from cutlery and cookware to that new couch or mattress you’ve had your eye on.

8. Ikea

Meanwhile, those looking for a complete home makeover can visit Ikea’s website, where the Swedish company is having a part sale of 25 to 75 per cent across furniture and home accessories, from cabinets and bed frames to chairs and bookcases.

9. Namshi

Online fashion store Namshi is making sure shoppers get their money's worth with a summer sale offering up to 80 per cent off. Considering that Namshi stocks international high-street and high-end brands including Guess, Aldo, Adidas, Mango, Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Ted Baker, shoppers have plenty to choose from.

10. Virgin Megastores

Virgin Megastores is currently having a sale on everything from homeware and T-shirts to action figures, with discounts of up to 70 per cent available online as well. There’s free delivery across the UAE for orders more thanover Dh200, but there’s also a click and collect option for those looking to order online and then pick up from stores.

